 

JEHNNY BETH SEMPRE ATTIVA: GUARDA IL SUO SHOW TV CON IDLES, PRIMAL SCREAM E LIFE

 
22 Febbraio 2020
 

Jehnny Beth (voce delle Savages ma prossima anche a realizzare il suo album solista) ha condiviso il primo episodio del suo nuovo show televisivo “ECHOES”, che presenta le apparizioni di Idles, Primal Scream e Life.

“ECHOES” in realtà è solo uno dei molteplici progetti che Beth ha in corso. La scorsa settimana ha annunciato il suo nuovo libro ‘Crimes Against Love Manifesto’ e, come abbiamo detto, pubblicherà anche il suo album da solista “To Love Is To Live” a maggio. Finora Beth ha condiviso due singoli dell’LP: “Flower” e “I’m The Man”.

