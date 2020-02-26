 

GUARDA NOEL GALLAGHER RIFARE I FLEETWOOD MAC AL CONCERTO TRIBUTO PER PETER GREEN

 
26 Febbraio 2020
 

L’altra notte al Palladium di Londra si è tenuto il concerto tributo al chitarrista e fondatore dei Fleetwood Mac Peter Green che ha raccolto un’autentica parata di stelle tra i quali: David Gilmour (Pink Floyd), Pete Townshend (The Who), Steven Tyler (Aerosmith), Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top), Kirk Hammett (Metallica) e Noel Gallagher (Oasis).

Lo show, organizzato in favore dell’associazione no-profit “Teenage Cancer Trust” dal ‘compagno di banda’ di Green Mick Fleetwood, ha avuto il suo apice con l’ex Oasis alle prese con le cover di “Sandy Mary”, “Love That Burns” e “The World Keeps On Turning” e con Gilmour alla chitarra su “Albatross”.

Sul palco si sono visti anche altri membri, passati e presenti, dei Fleetwood Mac: Christine McVie, il chitarrista Jeremy Spencer e il frontman dei Crowded House, e attuale voce dei Fleetwood, Neil Finn.

Guarda i video del concerto:

Questa la setlist della serata:
01 “Rolling Man”
02 “Homework”
03 “Dr Brown” (featuring Billy Gibbons on vocals and guitar)
04 “All Your Love” (featuring Billy Gibbons on guitar, Steven Tyler on vocals)
05 “Rattlesnake Shake”
06 “Stop Messin’ Around” (featuring Christine McVie on vocals and keyboards)
07 “Looking For Somebody” (featuring Christine McVie on vocals and keyboards)
08 “Sandy Mary” (featuring Noel Gallagher)
09 “Love That Burns” (featuring Noel Gallagher)
10 “The World Keeps Turning” (featuring Noel Gallagher)
11 “Like Crying”
12 “No Place To Go”
13 “Station Man” (featuring Pete Townshend on guitar and vocals)
14 “Man Of The World” (featuring Neil Finn on vocals)
15 “Oh Well, Part I” (featuring Billy Gibbons on guitar, Steven Tyler on vocals)
16 “Oh Well, Part II” (featuring David Gilmour on guitar)
17. “Need Your Love So Bad”
18. “Black Magic Woman”
19. “The Sky Is Crying” (featuring Jeremy Spencer on guitar and vocals)
20. “I Can’t Hold On” (featuring Jeremy Spencer on guitar and vocals)
21. “The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown)” (featuring Kirk Hammett)
22. “Albatross” (featuring David Gilmour on lap steel guitar)
23. “Shake Your Moneymaker” (All-star finale)

