SHABAZZ PALACES ANNUNCIANO IL DISCO “THE DON OF DIAMOND DREAMS”. PRIMO SINGOLO IN ASCOLTO.

SHABAZZ PALACES ANNUNCIANO IL DISCO “THE DON OF DIAMOND DREAMS”. PRIMO SINGOLO IN ASCOLTO.

Gli Shabazz Palaces annunciano il nuovo disco dal titolo “The Don of Diamond Dreams” atteso per il prossimo 17 aprile su etichetta Sub Pop.

Il primo estratto, che puoi ascoltare sotto, è “Fast Learner” che contiene la collaborazione di Purple Tape Nate.

“The Don of Diamond Dreams” vanta contributi anche del cantante e tastierista Darrius Willrich, del percussionista Carlos Niño, del sassofonista Carlo Overall e del bassista Evan Flory-Barnes.

L’ultimo, doppio, lavoro degli Shabazz Palaces è uscito nel 2017 (“Quazarz: Born on a Gangster Star and Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines”).

“The Don of Diamond Dreams” tracklist:

01 Portal North: Panthera

02 Ad Ventures

03 Fast Learner [ft. Purple Tape Nate]

04 Wet

05 Chocolate Souffle

06 Portal South: Micah

07 Bad Bitch Walking [ft. Stas THEE Boss]

08 Money Yoga [ft. Darrius]

09 Thanking the Girls

10 Reg Walks By the Looking Glass [ft. Carlos Overall]

Credit Foto: Patrick O’Brien- Smith