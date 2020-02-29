METALLICA: UNA NUOVA SPECIE DI CROSTACEO PORTERA’ IL NOME DELLA BAND

Una nuova specie di organismo marino, un minuscolo crostaceo che vive sul fondale dell’Oceano Pacifico settentrionale, è stato battezzato con il nome di “Macrostylis metallicola” in onore dei Metallica band di cui è un grande fan il ricercatore Torben Riehl del museo di storia naturale di Francoforte che insieme al belga Bart De Smet dell’Università di Gand è l’autore di questa scoperta.

Immediatamente è arrivato il commento entusiasta dei ‘Four Horsemen’ che sul profilo instagram scrivono:

Abbiamo suonato in tutti e sette i continenti, siamo stati ammessi alla Rock and Roll Hall of Fame e ora… siamo un crostaceo.

commentando poi il nuovo ‘essere vivente’:

La creatura vermiforme vive nella completa oscurità, non ha occhi, ed è incolore. Stiamo parlando di “Blackened” (riferimento al titolo della canzone contenuta nell’album del gruppo “…And justice for all”)… inoltre vive tra noduli metallici contenenti cobalto, rame, manganese, nickel ed elementi delle terre rare. Quindi praticamente vive in uno stadio rock? Questo sì che è un crostaceo metal! Non si finisce mai di scoprire cos’è nascosto sotto il mare.

Credit Foto: Raph_PH / CC BY