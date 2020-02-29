 

METALLICA: UNA NUOVA SPECIE DI CROSTACEO PORTERA’ IL NOME DELLA BAND

 
Una nuova specie di organismo marino, un minuscolo crostaceo che vive sul fondale dell’Oceano Pacifico settentrionale, è stato battezzato con il nome di “Macrostylis metallicola” in onore dei Metallica band di cui è un grande fan il ricercatore Torben Riehl del museo di storia naturale di Francoforte che insieme al belga Bart De Smet dell’Università di Gand è l’autore di questa scoperta.

Immediatamente è arrivato il commento entusiasta dei ‘Four Horsemen’ che sul profilo instagram scrivono:
Abbiamo suonato in tutti e sette i continenti, siamo stati ammessi alla Rock and Roll Hall of Fame e ora… siamo un crostaceo.

commentando poi il nuovo ‘essere vivente’:
La creatura vermiforme vive nella completa oscurità, non ha occhi, ed è incolore. Stiamo parlando di “Blackened” (riferimento al titolo della canzone contenuta nell’album del gruppo “…And justice for all”)… inoltre vive tra noduli metallici contenenti cobalto, rame, manganese, nickel ed elementi delle terre rare. Quindi praticamente vive in uno stadio rock? Questo sì che è un crostaceo metal! Non si finisce mai di scoprire cos’è nascosto sotto il mare.

We’ve played on all seven continents, made it into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now… we’re a crustacean! Senckenberg researcher Dr. Torben Riehl and Dr. Bart De Smet of Ghent University in Belgium have discovered a new crustacean species in the depths of the northern Pacifica Ocean and decided to name it after some rock band… Welcome to our world Macrostylis metallicola! First of all, stellar name Dr. Riehl. Second, what an honor! Not only did Dr. Riehn name his discovery after a band as he has been a fan since childhood, The Thing That Should Not Be has a few things in common with us. The worm-like creature dwells in complete darkness, has no eyes, and is colorless. Talk about Blackened! It also lives amongst metallic nodules containing cobalt, copper, manganese, nickel, and rare-earth elements. So it basically lives in a rock stadium? Now that’s one metal crustacean! You just never know what you’ll find lurking beneath the sea. Art by @anyfranksz

Credit Foto: Raph_PH / CC BY

