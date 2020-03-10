DERADOORIAN, EX DIRTY PROJECTORS, ANNUNCIA IL NUOVO DISCO. ASCOLTA IL PRIMO ESTRATTO.

Deradoorian , progetto solista di Angel Deradoorian compositrice con un passato da protagonista tra le fila del newyorchesi Dirty Projectors, annuncia il suo secondo disco solista.

“Find the Sun” esce il 22 maggio su etichetta ANTI anticipato oggi dal singolo “Saturnine Night”:

La 33enne cantautrice di Los Angeles ha pubblicato il suo debut album, “The Expanding Flower Planet”, 5 anni fa e a breve partirà al fianco degli Stereolab per alcune date in giro degli States.

“Find the Sun” tracklist:

01 Red Den

02 Corsican Shores

03 Saturnine Night

04 Monk’s Robes

05 The Illuminator

06 Waterlily

07 It Was Me

08 Devil’s Market

09 Mask of Yesterday

10 Sun