DERADOORIAN, EX DIRTY PROJECTORS, ANNUNCIA IL NUOVO DISCO. ASCOLTA IL PRIMO ESTRATTO.

Deradoorian , progetto solista di Angel Deradoorian compositrice con un passato da protagonista tra le fila del newyorchesi Dirty Projectors, annuncia il suo secondo disco solista.
“Find the Sun” esce il 22 maggio su etichetta ANTI anticipato oggi dal singolo “Saturnine Night”:
La 33enne cantautrice di Los Angeles ha pubblicato il suo debut album, “The Expanding Flower Planet”, 5 anni fa e a breve partirà al fianco degli Stereolab per alcune date in giro degli States.
“Find the Sun” tracklist:
01 Red Den
02 Corsican Shores
03 Saturnine Night
04 Monk’s Robes
05 The Illuminator
06 Waterlily
07 It Was Me
08 Devil’s Market
09 Mask of Yesterday
10 Sun
Dear Friends – I’m very excited to announce my new album ‘Find the Sun’ comes out May 22 via ANTI @antirecords ! The first single ‘Saturnine Night’ can be heard today ! You can click on the link to my website to hear. You can also pre-order the album as well. I’ll also put a link on my story to the song. Sincere, heartfelt thank you to ANTI and all the people involved with the making of this album. I’m overwhelmed by your support and needed it so much to keep on this musical path. Thanks to the musicians who played on these songs – Samer Ghadry @samertime on drums and Dave Harrington @dharringtone on bass To Sonny DiPerri @sonnyyyyyy for engineering, producing, mixing, spiritual guidance meditation master All these lovely photos were shot by the talented @seanfstout thank you dear ❤️ Thanks to all of my musical collaborators and friends who have massively inspired me. Thank you, listeners for your love and support! Lending your ears to my weirdo creations and keeping them open.