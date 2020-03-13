KAITLYN AURELIA SMITH ANNUNCIA IL NUOVO ALBUM “THE MOSAIC OF TRANSFORMATION” IN USCITA IL 15 MAGGIO

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith annuncia il nuovo album “The Mosaic of Transformation”, anticipato dalla suite elettronica di 10 minuti “Expanding Electricity” che puoi ascoltare qui:
Il nuovo album della creativa compositrice elettronica americana uscirà il 15 maggio per Ghostly, seguito dell’ottimo “The Kid” del 2017 e dell’originale tributo alla meditazione e allo yoga “Tides: Music for Meditation and Yoga” uscito durante il 2019.
Tracklist:
01 Unbraiding Boundless Energy With Boundaries
02 Remembering
03 Understanding Body Messages
04 The Steady Heart
05 Carrying Gravity
06 The Spine Is Quieter in the Center
07 Overflowing
08 Deepening the Flow Of
09 Expanding Electricity