KAITLYN AURELIA SMITH ANNUNCIA IL NUOVO ALBUM “THE MOSAIC OF TRANSFORMATION” IN USCITA IL 15 MAGGIO

KAITLYN AURELIA SMITH ANNUNCIA IL NUOVO ALBUM “THE MOSAIC OF TRANSFORMATION” IN USCITA IL 15 MAGGIO

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith annuncia il nuovo album “The Mosaic of Transformation”, anticipato dalla suite elettronica di 10 minuti “Expanding Electricity” che puoi ascoltare qui:

Il nuovo album della creativa compositrice elettronica americana uscirà il 15 maggio per Ghostly, seguito dell’ottimo “The Kid” del 2017 e dell’originale tributo alla meditazione e allo yoga “Tides: Music for Meditation and Yoga” uscito durante il 2019.

Tracklist:

01 Unbraiding Boundless Energy With Boundaries

02 Remembering

03 Understanding Body Messages

04 The Steady Heart

05 Carrying Gravity

06 The Spine Is Quieter in the Center

07 Overflowing

08 Deepening the Flow Of

09 Expanding Electricity