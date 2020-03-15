E’ MORTO GENESIS BREYER P-ORRIDGE (THROBBING GRISTLE, PSYCHIC TV). AVEVA 70 ANNI.

Il triste annuncio arriva direttamente dalle figlie dell’artista Genesse e Caresse: Genesis Breyer P-Orridge cofondatore dei Throbbing Gristle e Psychic TV ha perso la sua battaglia contro la leucemia terribile malattia che gli era stata diagnosticata nel 2017.
Nato Neil Andrew Megson 70 anni fa, ma più avanti sentendosi appartenente ad un terzo-genere (parlerà più spesso di sé come lui/lei, s/he, h/er) cambierà più volte nome, è tutt’ora considerato il ‘Godparent della musica Industrial’ in quanto co-fondatore dei Throbbing Gristle pioneri assoluti del genere. Seminale anche la successiva esperienza con gli Psychic TV formazione dalle sonorità più garage e psichedeliche rispetto alla precedente.
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our friend, great influence and beloved artist and legend Genesis Breyer P-Orridge. The following message is from Caresse and Genesse P-Orridge: Dear friends, family and loving supporters, It is with very heavy hearts that we announce thee passing of our beloved father, Genesis Breyer P-Orridge. S/he had been battling leukemia for two and a half years and dropped he/r body early this morning, Saturday March 14th, 2020. S/he will be laid to rest with h/er other half, Jaqueline “Lady Jaye” Breyer who left us in 2007, where they will be re-united. Thank you for your love and support and for respecting our privacy as we are grieving. Caresse & Genesse P-Orridge #s/heisher/eforever
Credit Foto: Masao Nakagami / CC BY-SA