 

E’ MORTO GENESIS BREYER P-ORRIDGE (THROBBING GRISTLE, PSYCHIC TV). AVEVA 70 ANNI.

 
Tags: ,
di
15 Marzo 2020
 

Il triste annuncio arriva direttamente dalle figlie dell’artista Genesse e Caresse: Genesis Breyer P-Orridge cofondatore dei Throbbing Gristle e Psychic TV ha perso la sua battaglia contro la leucemia terribile malattia che gli era stata diagnosticata nel 2017.

Nato Neil Andrew Megson 70 anni fa, ma più avanti sentendosi appartenente ad un terzo-genere (parlerà più spesso di sé come lui/lei, s/he, h/er) cambierà più volte nome, è tutt’ora considerato il ‘Godparent della musica Industrial’ in quanto co-fondatore dei Throbbing Gristle pioneri assoluti del genere. Seminale anche la successiva esperienza con gli Psychic TV formazione dalle sonorità più garage e psichedeliche rispetto alla precedente.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our friend, great influence and beloved artist and legend Genesis Breyer P-Orridge. The following message is from Caresse and Genesse P-Orridge: Dear friends, family and loving supporters, It is with very heavy hearts that we announce thee passing of our beloved father, Genesis Breyer P-Orridge. S/he had been battling leukemia for two and a half years and dropped he/r body early this morning, Saturday March 14th, 2020. S/he will be laid to rest with h/er other half, Jaqueline “Lady Jaye” Breyer who left us in 2007, where they will be re-united. Thank you for your love and support and for respecting our privacy as we are grieving. Caresse & Genesse P-Orridge #s/heisher/eforever

Un post condiviso da DAIS RECORDS (@daisrecords) in data:

Credit Foto: Masao Nakagami / CC BY-SA

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    “Calling Out” è il ...
    Dopo oltre quattro anni dal loro terzo LP, “Black Anything”, tornano a farsi sentire gli Is Tropical. La band electro-pop ...

    Rosie Carney torna con un nuovo EP ...
    Dopo aver realizzato il suo primo album, “Bare” (leggi la recensione), a gennaio dello scorso anno, Rosie Carney sta per ...

    Nuovo album per Scott Matthew a ...
    A distanza di un paio d’anni dal precedente, “Ode To Others”, Scott Matthew sta per ritornare con un nuovo LP, ...

    Ascolta “Il Bene”, il ...
    In attesa del primo album solista, Francesco Bianconi svela il singolo “Il Bene”. “Come tutte le altre canzoni del disco”, ...

    I REM tornano nella US chart di ...
    Non è la prima volta che i consumatori di musica si lasciano influenzare da quanto accade nel quotidiano. La morte di un artista molto ...
    I più visualizzati
    17 Febbraio 2020

    Carmen Consoli: la Top 10 Brani
    Carmen Consoli nel 2020 terrà un concerto – evento all’Arena di Verona, intitolato “25 anni Mediamente Isterici”, che prende spunto dal titolo di uno dei suoi album più amati, il terzo, quando ancora il rock vibrava forte nelle sue ...
    11 Marzo 2020

    C’era una volta il Consorzio Produttori Indipendenti – I Nomi Celebri E Quelli Di Nicchia (Ma Di Indubbio Valore)
    Da una parte ci sono Giovanni Lindo Ferretti, Massimo Zamboni e Gianni Maroccolo attivissimi con i loro progetti solisti, dall’altra i Disciplinatha di Cristiano Santini e Dario Parisini rinati come Dish-Is-Nein ma che tengono vivo più che mai ...
    16 Febbraio 2020

    Beatrice Antolini – Live @ Circolo Ohibò ( Milano, 15/02/2020)
    Dopo la partecipazione al 70° Festival di Sanremo, come splendida direttrice d’orchestra per Achille Lauro, e poco prima della ripartenza con Vasco Rossi per il “Vasco Non Stop Festival 2020”, il meraviglioso mondo di Beatrice Antolini approda ...
    17 Febbraio 2020

    Tame Impala – The Slow Rush
    Premessa fondamentale, quanto semplicistica: il sottoscritto rientra nella schiera di coloro che hanno adorato i primi due album a firma Tame Impala, e ritiene “Currents”, per quanto portatore di  malia e talento, un passaggio che lo ha ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     