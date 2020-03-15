E’ MORTO GENESIS BREYER P-ORRIDGE (THROBBING GRISTLE, PSYCHIC TV). AVEVA 70 ANNI.

Il triste annuncio arriva direttamente dalle figlie dell’artista Genesse e Caresse: Genesis Breyer P-Orridge cofondatore dei Throbbing Gristle e Psychic TV ha perso la sua battaglia contro la leucemia terribile malattia che gli era stata diagnosticata nel 2017.

Nato Neil Andrew Megson 70 anni fa, ma più avanti sentendosi appartenente ad un terzo-genere (parlerà più spesso di sé come lui/lei, s/he, h/er) cambierà più volte nome, è tutt’ora considerato il ‘Godparent della musica Industrial’ in quanto co-fondatore dei Throbbing Gristle pioneri assoluti del genere. Seminale anche la successiva esperienza con gli Psychic TV formazione dalle sonorità più garage e psichedeliche rispetto alla precedente.

Credit Foto: Masao Nakagami / CC BY-SA