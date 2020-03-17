I DEAFHEAVEN ANNUNCIANO UN NUOVO LIVE ALBUM IN SEGUITO ALL’ANNULLAMENTO DEL TOUR

I Deafheaven è una delle tante band che in queste settimane sono state costrette ad annullare date causa dell’emergenza sanitaria covid-19.

La band, che nello specifico ha deciso di non imbarcarsi nel tour con il quale avrebbe celebrato i suoi 10 anni di attività, ha annunciato che i brani che sarebbero stati eseguiti dal vivo finiranno, in versione live studio, in un disco.

Stiamo cercando di fare il meglio in questa difficile situazione ha dichiarato in un comunicato il gruppo di San Francisco

E’ molto difficile per gli artisti chiedere aiuto, ecco perchè volevamo darvi qualcosa in cambio. Il tour è il nostro unico mezzo di sostentamento, ma dobbiamo andare avanti nonostante gli imprevisti. Abbiamo fatto alcune telefonate, abbiamo coinvolto alcune persone entusiaste dell’idea e daremo ai fan un assaggio di ciò che inizialmente avevamo in mente per l’anno mentre lavoriamo per riprogrammare le date del tour. Registreremo live un set di materiale da tutti i nostri album…

“10 Years Gone” sarà disponibile in digitale e in versione vinile.