I DEAFHEAVEN ANNUNCIANO UN NUOVO LIVE ALBUM IN SEGUITO ALL’ANNULLAMENTO DEL TOUR

I Deafheaven è una delle tante band che in queste settimane sono state costrette ad annullare date causa dell’emergenza sanitaria covid-19.
La band, che nello specifico ha deciso di non imbarcarsi nel tour con il quale avrebbe celebrato i suoi 10 anni di attività, ha annunciato che i brani che sarebbero stati eseguiti dal vivo finiranno, in versione live studio, in un disco.
Stiamo cercando di fare il meglio in questa difficile situazione ha dichiarato in un comunicato il gruppo di San Francisco
E’ molto difficile per gli artisti chiedere aiuto, ecco perchè volevamo darvi qualcosa in cambio. Il tour è il nostro unico mezzo di sostentamento, ma dobbiamo andare avanti nonostante gli imprevisti. Abbiamo fatto alcune telefonate, abbiamo coinvolto alcune persone entusiaste dell’idea e daremo ai fan un assaggio di ciò che inizialmente avevamo in mente per l’anno mentre lavoriamo per riprogrammare le date del tour. Registreremo live un set di materiale da tutti i nostri album…
“10 Years Gone” sarà disponibile in digitale e in versione vinile.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
We are trying to make the best of a hugely difficult situation. It is extremely hard for bands to have to ask for help so we wanted to offer something special in return. We have just launched a Worldwide pre-order @hellomerch and @evil_greed to a special double LP vinyl of what was to be the 10 Year tour sets. Ordering it will really help them to recover some of the lost income. We are also making all the new tour merch available along with a Sunbather Tablature book we had planned to surprise people with later. We have also added a donation option at checkout @hellomerch should you want to help further. Thank you, and please take care of each other out there. – Cathy (Mgmt) / @sargenthouse Below is a message from George on behalf of the band. “As part of our 10 year tour, we planned to record sets in Chicago toward a live album for fans while we work on new music. However, the last 24 hours since the tour cancelation have been a whirlwind while we rearrange our year and take these losses. Touring is our sole livelihood, but we have to move forward through the unexpected. We've made some phone calls, gotten some exciting people on board and are going to give fans a glimpse of what we originally had in mind for the year while we work to reschedule tour dates. We will be live recording a set of material from all our albums and releasing it digitally. In addition, we have started a pre-order for a special Double LP release on vinyl of this material slated for later this year, along with merchandise that was to be sold on the tour. We don't even have an album cover yet. There's no press release. All I know is we're moving this into immediate action and turning this massive set-back around. We don't ask for handouts, but are hoping this special session can help generate some good energy while we all wait for the rescheduling” HELLO MERCH: http://deafheaven.hellomerch.com EVIL GREED : smarturl.it/EGdeafheaven