ASCOLTA “LONDON CALLING: LIVE IN HYDE PARK”, IL NUOVO LIVE ALBUM DI BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN

Con i suoi fan isolati a casa a causa del coronavirus, Bruce Springsteen ha deciso di condividere con loro un nuovo live album, “London Calling: Live At Hyde Park”.

Composto da 28 brani per 2 ore e 45 minuti di musica, il nuovo lavoro del Boss è stato registrato nel 2009 a Londra: il musicista statunitense cerca così di aiutare i suoi fan “a praticare le distanze sociali”.

Photo Credit: Stian Schløsser Møller / CC BY-SA

