ASCOLTA “LONDON CALLING: LIVE IN HYDE PARK”, IL NUOVO LIVE ALBUM DI BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN

Con i suoi fan isolati a casa a causa del coronavirus, Bruce Springsteen ha deciso di condividere con loro un nuovo live album, “London Calling: Live At Hyde Park”.

Composto da 28 brani per 2 ore e 45 minuti di musica, il nuovo lavoro del Boss è stato registrato nel 2009 a Londra: il musicista statunitense cerca così di aiutare i suoi fan “a praticare le distanze sociali”.

Practice social distancing & stream ‘London Calling: Live In Hyde Park’ from the comfort of your own home, now on YouTube & Apple Music in its entirety for the 1st time! Bruce & The E Street Band’s 2009 concert is an absolute powerhouse https://t.co/O90QlPBalO pic.twitter.com/MlQmV8wslS

— Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 17, 2020