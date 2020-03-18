GUARDA BEN GIBBARD RIFARE “FAKE PLASTIC TREES” DEI RADIOHEAD

Saltato il suo tour solista negli States a causa del coronavirus Ben Gibbard, voce dei Death Cab For Cutie, ha pensato di offrirsi comunque ai suoi fan organizzando giornalmente un live stream dal suo studio.

Nella prima data di questa serie di concerti virtuali tenutasi ieri il cantautore ha eseguito brani dei Death Cab For Cutie e dei Postal Service regalando infine una cover dei Radiohead.

Ascolta “Fake Plastic Trees” che la band di Oxford pubblicava 25 anni all’interno di “The Bends” (leggi il nostro articolo celebrativo su questo classico dei Radiohead):

I had so much fun livestreaming today, can’t wait to do it again tomorrow at 4pm PT! I’m taking requests, what do you want to hear? https://t.co/mGtxzmMWsa

If you’re able, please donate to @aurora_commons as they desperately need tents and camping supplies to help those in need. pic.twitter.com/IofuqC0nTR

— Death Cab for Cutie (@dcfc) March 18, 2020