 

BEN GIBBARD STAVOLTA COVERIZZA “CEREMONY” DEI JOY DIVISION / NEW ORDER

 
di
19 Marzo 2020
 

Altro live acustico di Ben Gibbard che dopo lo show di ieri, in cui ha eseguito “Fake Plastic Trees” dei Radiohead, stavolta sceglie la cover di un classico di Joy Division/New Order “Ceremony”.

Eco tutto lo show casalingo:

No Room in Frame (Death Cab for Cutie song)
Teardrop Windows
Title and Registration (Death Cab for Cutie song)
Technicolor Girls (Death Cab for Cutie song)
Codes and Keys (Death Cab for Cutie song)
Passenger Seat (Death Cab for Cutie song)
When We Drive (Death Cab for Cutie song)
Me and Magdalena (The Monkees song, written by Ben)
Ceremony (Joy Division/New Order cover)
Such Great Heights (The Postal Service song)

