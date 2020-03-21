 

BEN GIBBARD, OLTRE AI BRANI DEI DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE ESEGUE ANCHE UNA COVER DEI FRIGHTENED RABBIT

 
Tags:
di
21 Marzo 2020
 

Nuovo appuntamento video per Ben Gibbard. Questa volta la cover è stata un tributo al povero Scott Hutchison, con l’esecuzione di “Keep Yourself Warm” dei Frightened Rabbit.

Steadier Footing (Death Cab for Cutie song)
You Remind Me of Home
Why You’d Want to Live Here (Death Cab for Cutie song)
When the Sun Goes Down
These Roads Don’t Move (Jay Farrar & Benjamin Gibbard cover)
Coney Island (Death Cab for Cutie song)
Keep Yourself Warm (Frightened Rabbit cover)
Life in Quarantine (live debut)
Something’s Rattling (Cowpoke)
Brand New Colony (The Postal Service song)

    Articoli correlati

     
    Media Recenti

    Gli Urusei Yatsura rendono ...
    Gradita sorpresa dagli indimenticabili Urusei Yatsura. Il quartetto di Glasgow, sciolto ormai da molto tempo, ha comunque reso disponibile ...

    Guarda Neil Young suonare ...
    Anche Neil Young si unisce alla folta schiera di artisti che in queste ore, durante la ‘reclusione’ forzata dovuta alla minaccia ...

    Ascolta “As You Move Through ...
    Dopo aver annullato le date date del tour che li avrebbe portati in Messico ed in Texas, i newyorkesi MGMT hanno rilasciato un nuovo singolo ...

    Ascolta ” You Fear the Wrong ...
    Zitti zitti i Radio Dept. piazzano una nuova perla. La band di Malmö offre “You Fear the Wrong Thing Baby” e ancora una volta ...

    I Deep Purple condividono il video ...
    Oggi i Deep Purple condividono “Thow My Bones” il primo singolo tratto dall’atteso nuovo album “Whoosh!” in uscita il 12 ...
    I più visualizzati
    11 Marzo 2020

    C’era una volta il Consorzio Produttori Indipendenti – I Nomi Celebri E Quelli Di Nicchia (Ma Di Indubbio Valore)
    Da una parte ci sono Giovanni Lindo Ferretti, Massimo Zamboni e Gianni Maroccolo attivissimi con i loro progetti solisti, dall’altra i Disciplinatha di Cristiano Santini e Dario Parisini rinati come Dish-Is-Nein ma che tengono vivo più che mai ...
    24 Febbraio 2020

    Greg Dulli – Random Desire
    E’ raro fare qualcosa per la prima volta, dopo trent’anni di onorata carriera. Succede a Greg Dulli (Afghan Whigs, The Twilight Singers) con quello che ha definito il suo vero esordio da solista, visto che ha sempre considerato “Amber ...
    2 Marzo 2020

    Prozac + / Sick Tamburo: la Top 10 Brani
    Se n’è andata a soli quarantaquattro anni Elisabetta Imelio, bassista di Prozac + e Sick Tamburo, vittima del cancro al seno contro cui lottava dal 2015. L’indiscussa passione per la musica e la grinta con cui ha affrontato la malattia rendono ...
    23 Febbraio 2020

    Quando musica e malattia vanno a braccetto: una colonna sonora “malata”
    La musica e la malattia. Un legame che non funziona solo come “medicina”, perché sulle proprietà curative e lenitive della musica (almeno per l’animo), beh, credo non ci siano dubbi, ma anche un tema, quello della malattia ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     