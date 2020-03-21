BEN GIBBARD, OLTRE AI BRANI DEI DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE ESEGUE ANCHE UNA COVER DEI FRIGHTENED RABBIT

Nuovo appuntamento video per Ben Gibbard. Questa volta la cover è stata un tributo al povero Scott Hutchison, con l’esecuzione di “Keep Yourself Warm” dei Frightened Rabbit.

Steadier Footing (Death Cab for Cutie song)

You Remind Me of Home

Why You’d Want to Live Here (Death Cab for Cutie song)

When the Sun Goes Down

These Roads Don’t Move (Jay Farrar & Benjamin Gibbard cover)

Coney Island (Death Cab for Cutie song)

Keep Yourself Warm (Frightened Rabbit cover)

Life in Quarantine (live debut)

Something’s Rattling (Cowpoke)

Brand New Colony (The Postal Service song)