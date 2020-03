CIRCA WAVES

Tracklist

1. Jacqueline

2. Be Your Drug

3. Move To San Francisco

4. Wasted On You

5. The Things We Knew Last Night

6. Call Your Name

7. Love You More

8. Sad Happy

9. Wake up call

10. Sympathy

11. Bettered & Bruised

12. Hope there's a heaven

13. Train to Lime Street

14. Birthday Cake