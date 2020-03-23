 

STASERA JAMES BLAKE TERRA’ UN CONCERTO IN DIRETTA INSTAGRAM

 
La lista degli artisti che costretti a casa dall’emergenza coronavirus regala intime performance casalinghe si arricchisce giorno dopo giorno di eccellenti protagonisti.

Dal suo profilo twitter James Blake ieri nel tardo pomeriggio ha annunciato che stasera, lunedì 23 marzo, alle ore 20 (da noi) terrà un intero live in diretta streaming:

L’esclusiva performance dovrebbe aprirsi con “Imagine” di John Lennon ed includerà richieste del ‘pubblico da casa’

Che questa reclusione forzata sia per tutti molto più lieve.

Credit Foto: Henry Laurisch / CC BY-SA

