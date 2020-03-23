STASERA JAMES BLAKE TERRA’ UN CONCERTO IN DIRETTA INSTAGRAM

La lista degli artisti che costretti a casa dall’emergenza coronavirus regala intime performance casalinghe si arricchisce giorno dopo giorno di eccellenti protagonisti.

Dal suo profilo twitter James Blake ieri nel tardo pomeriggio ha annunciato che stasera, lunedì 23 marzo, alle ore 20 (da noi) terrà un intero live in diretta streaming:

Ok looks like we’re in this for the long haul so I’m jumping in… gotta play for you guys somehow.

12pm PST tomorrow on IG live

That’s 8pm GMT

See you then!

🤷🏻‍♂️

— James Blake (@jamesblake) March 22, 2020