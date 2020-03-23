STASERA JAMES BLAKE TERRA’ UN CONCERTO IN DIRETTA INSTAGRAM

La lista degli artisti che costretti a casa dall’emergenza coronavirus regala intime performance casalinghe si arricchisce giorno dopo giorno di eccellenti protagonisti.
Dal suo profilo twitter James Blake ieri nel tardo pomeriggio ha annunciato che stasera, lunedì 23 marzo, alle ore 20 (da noi) terrà un intero live in diretta streaming:
Ok looks like we’re in this for the long haul so I’m jumping in… gotta play for you guys somehow.
12pm PST tomorrow on IG live
That’s 8pm GMT
See you then!
🤷🏻♂️
— James Blake (@jamesblake) March 22, 2020
Ok that’s 7pm GMT cause of some daylight savings nonsense. Sorry. It’s earth’s fault I got that wrong
— James Blake (@jamesblake) March 22, 2020
L’esclusiva performance dovrebbe aprirsi con “Imagine” di John Lennon ed includerà richieste del ‘pubblico da casa’
Requests? I will of course be opening with ‘Imagine’.
— James Blake (@jamesblake) March 22, 2020
Che questa reclusione forzata sia per tutti molto più lieve.
Credit Foto: Henry Laurisch / CC BY-SA