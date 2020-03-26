“LIVE AT THE RITZ” DEGLI ELBOW è GIà IN STREAMING, MOLTO PRIMA DEL FORMATO FISICO

E’ un gradito regalo quello degli Elbow che anticipano la pubblicazione streaming di “Live At The Ritz”, il live acustico registrato dalla band nell’ottobre 2019 a Manchester.

Mentre l’uscita fisica è prevista per metà aprile, la band inglese ci fa una bella sorpresa che non possiamo non gradire!

Tracklisting

1. Puttin’ on the Ritz

2. Empires

3. Magnificent (She Says)

4. Salome Maloney

5. Newborn

6. Great Expectations (Intro)

7. Great Expectations

8. A Choice of Three Drinks

9. Seven Veils

10. Scattered Black and Whites

11. Weightless (Intro)

12. Weightless

13. Grounds for Divorce (Intro)

14. Grounds for Divorce