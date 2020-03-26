 

“LIVE AT THE RITZ” DEGLI ELBOW è GIà IN STREAMING, MOLTO PRIMA DEL FORMATO FISICO

 
26 Marzo 2020
 

E’ un gradito regalo quello degli Elbow che anticipano la pubblicazione streaming di “Live At The Ritz”, il live acustico registrato dalla band nell’ottobre 2019 a Manchester.

Mentre l’uscita fisica è prevista per metà aprile, la band inglese ci fa una bella sorpresa che non possiamo non gradire!

Tracklisting

1. Puttin’ on the Ritz
2. Empires
3. Magnificent (She Says)
4. Salome Maloney
5. Newborn
6. Great Expectations (Intro)
7. Great Expectations
8. A Choice of Three Drinks
9. Seven Veils
10. Scattered Black and Whites
11. Weightless (Intro)
12. Weightless
13. Grounds for Divorce (Intro)
14. Grounds for Divorce

Having rescheduled their March and April tour dates due to the ongoing Covid-19 emergency, elbow have brought forward…

Pubblicato da Elbow su Giovedì 26 marzo 2020

