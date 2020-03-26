M.I.A. SI SCOPRE ANTI-VAX: “TRA VACCINO E CHIP PREFERISCO MORIRE”

Con una serie di tweet controversi M.I.A. in queste ora ha espresso la sua contrarietà all’ipotesi di una vaccinazione collettiva tema tornato prepotentemente di attualità in seguito all’emergenza coronavirus.

Se dovessi scegliere tra un vaccino o un chip sceglierei la morte esordisce l’artista sulla popolare piattaforma di messagistica:

Successivamente rincara la dose:

Don't panic you are ok. You are not gonna die. You can make it without stressing the medical systems. Just breathe. You are going to be ok. You can make it through without jumping in the frying pan. You are fine. All the vaccines you ve already had is enough to see you through.

— M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) March 25, 2020