BOB DYLAN CONDIVIDE IL PRIMO INEDITO IN 8 ANNI. ASCOLTA “MURDER MOST FOUL”.

Bob Dylan ha condiviso oggi un nuovo brano: “Murder Most Foul” è un brano di 17 minuti sull’assassinio del presidente degli Stati Uniti John F. Kennedy (1963) il primo inedito dal 2012 anno di pubblicazione del disco “Tempest” (leggi la recensione).

Ascolta “Murder Most Foul”:

Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years.

This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting.

Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you.

Bob Dylanhttps://t.co/uJnE4X64Bb

— bobdylan.com (@bobdylan) March 27, 2020