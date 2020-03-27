 

BOB DYLAN CONDIVIDE IL PRIMO INEDITO IN 8 ANNI. ASCOLTA “MURDER MOST FOUL”.

 
27 Marzo 2020
 

Bob Dylan ha condiviso oggi un nuovo brano: “Murder Most Foul” è un brano di 17 minuti sull’assassinio del presidente degli Stati Uniti John F. Kennedy (1963) il primo inedito dal 2012 anno di pubblicazione del disco “Tempest” (leggi la recensione).

Ascolta “Murder Most Foul”:

