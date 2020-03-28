ASCOLTA “WANDERING STAR” DEI PORTISHEAD RIFATTA DA TORRES

Mackenzie Scott, ovvero Torres, ha condiviso in queste ore una sua versione di “Wandering Star” brano tra i più noti dei Portishead contenuto nel loro debut album “Dummy”.
Ascolta la cover registrata a Londra nel 2017:
Torres ha pubblicato ad inizo mese il suo nuovo album “Silver Tongue” (leggi la recensione).
Qui invece ascolti “Wandering Star” nella sua versione originale:
Covered @portisheadmusic “Wandering Star”, recorded London in 2017. Featuring @frito_laydy on Moog, @jellybeanbrainz on drums, @cameronkap on theremin/guitar, me on vox/guitar. For now it’s only available on @bandcamp. Link in the bio! Artwork credit: Willem Schalekamp @willemschalekamp
Credit Foto: Pinelopi Gerasimou / CC BY