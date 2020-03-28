ASCOLTA “WANDERING STAR” DEI PORTISHEAD RIFATTA DA TORRES

 

Mackenzie Scott, ovvero Torres, ha condiviso in queste ore una sua versione di “Wandering Star” brano tra i più noti dei Portishead contenuto nel loro debut album “Dummy”.

Ascolta la cover registrata a Londra nel 2017:

Torres ha pubblicato ad inizo mese il suo nuovo album “Silver Tongue” (leggi la recensione).

Qui invece ascolti “Wandering Star” nella sua versione originale:

Credit Foto: Pinelopi Gerasimou / CC BY

