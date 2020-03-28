 

BONNIE “PRINCE” BILLY E MATT SWEENEY ANCORA INSIEME. ASCOLTA “YOU’LL GET EATEN, TOO”.

 
Tags: ,
di
28 Marzo 2020
 

Bonnie “Prince” Billy e Matt Sweeney hanno condiviso in queste ore un brano inedito composto durante le sessioni di “Superwolf” disco collaborativo del 2005.

Ascolta “You’ll Get Eaten, Too” i cui proventi andranno ai lavoratori della Drag City, storica etichetta di Bonnie “Prince” Billy , e del ristorante di New York Superiority Burger:

Dopo “Superwolf” il duo pubblicò l’EP “I Gave You” (2005), il 10″ “Must Be Blind” (2011) e il 7″ “Oh Well” b/w “Storms” (2012). E’ del 2010 invece la loro cover di “Love in the Hot Afternoon” (Gene Watson) per la serie Adult Swim Singles.

L’ultimo disco di Bonnie “Prince” Billy, “I Made A Place” (leggi la recensione), è uscito l’anno scorso.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Superwolf bares fangs in a long-awaited NEW exclamation, launched over our wide-open horizons. It’s a song about meat and everything in our chain of life that lives and grows, like bacteria…or a virus. A song for today! Bonnie Billy and Matt Sweeney get high on soaring string bends and anthemic arpeggiation, voicing acceptance and celebration. Faced with rallying support on any number of fronts, Bonny and Sweeney are throwing the profit from this single behind NYC’s @superiorityburger – as good a vegetarian/and sometimes vegan option as there is – as well as the beleaguered staff of Drag City, currently facing an uncertain future slinging their own kind of patties. Featuring artwork with a timely new take on the original Superwolf artwork from original artist Spencer Sweeney, “You’ll Get Eaten Too” is available for consumption on @bandcamp exclusively for 3 days, for $3 or more – and please note the ‘or more’ here, as anything extra you give will benefit disenfranchised workers struggling to get back to making alternative products for the world to consider (and consume). Link to purchase in bio!

Un post condiviso da Drag City Records (@dragcityrecords) in data:

    Articoli correlati

     
    Media Recenti

    Guarda Neil Young esibirsi nella ...
    Neil Young ha postato sul suo sito ufficiale una nuova puntata delle “Fireside Sessions” serie di video, realizzati dalla moglie ...

    Ascolta “Wandering ...
    Mackenzie Scott, ovvero Torres, ha condiviso in queste ore una sua versione di “Wandering Star” brano tra i più noti dei Portishead ...

    PJ Harvey ‘compila’, ...
    Anche la divina PJ Harvey corre in nostro soccorso in questi giorni di reclusione forzata. Ieri infatti l’artista britannica ha ...

    “Don’t Check The Score” ...
    Hamilton Leithauser, cantante dei Walkmen, condivide in queste ore un nuovo estratto da “The Loves Of Your Life” il suo disco ...

    Bob Dylan condivide il primo ...
    Bob Dylan ha condiviso oggi un nuovo brano: “Murder Most Foul” è un brano di 17 minuti sull’assassinio del presidente degli Stati ...
    I più visualizzati
    11 Marzo 2020

    C’era una volta il Consorzio Produttori Indipendenti – I Nomi Celebri E Quelli Di Nicchia (Ma Di Indubbio Valore)
    Da una parte ci sono Giovanni Lindo Ferretti, Massimo Zamboni e Gianni Maroccolo attivissimi con i loro progetti solisti, dall’altra i Disciplinatha di Cristiano Santini e Dario Parisini rinati come Dish-Is-Nein ma che tengono vivo più che mai ...
    2 Marzo 2020

    Prozac + / Sick Tamburo: la Top 10 Brani
    Se n’è andata a soli quarantaquattro anni Elisabetta Imelio, bassista di Prozac + e Sick Tamburo, vittima del cancro al seno contro cui lottava dal 2015. L’indiscussa passione per la musica e la grinta con cui ha affrontato la malattia rendono ...
    25 Marzo 2020

    Live Show: qualche (bel) concerto online per restare a casa più volentieri (in costante aggiornamento…)
    In questo momento storico nel quale è necessario ed indispensabile che ciascuno faccia la sua parte, oltre a tutti i live che molte band stanno facendo da casa (sono tanti e dobbiamo dire che sono una risorsa preziosissima: tra questi c’è ...
    2 Marzo 2020

    Lanterns On The Lake – Spook The Herd
    Sono quattro gli album dei Lanterns On The Lake (tutti usciti per Bella Union) e sono anche più di quattro gli anni passati dall’uscita del loro precedente, il bellissimo “Beings”. Come ci fa sapere la press-release, la frontwoman Hazel Wilde ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     