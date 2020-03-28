BONNIE “PRINCE” BILLY E MATT SWEENEY ANCORA INSIEME. ASCOLTA “YOU’LL GET EATEN, TOO”.

Bonnie “Prince” Billy e Matt Sweeney hanno condiviso in queste ore un brano inedito composto durante le sessioni di “Superwolf” disco collaborativo del 2005.

Ascolta “You’ll Get Eaten, Too” i cui proventi andranno ai lavoratori della Drag City, storica etichetta di Bonnie “Prince” Billy , e del ristorante di New York Superiority Burger:

<a href="http://bonnieprincebillymattsweeney.bandcamp.com/track/youll-get-eaten-too">You'll Get Eaten, Too by Bonnie "Prince" Billy & Matt Sweeney</a>

Dopo “Superwolf” il duo pubblicò l’EP “I Gave You” (2005), il 10″ “Must Be Blind” (2011) e il 7″ “Oh Well” b/w “Storms” (2012). E’ del 2010 invece la loro cover di “Love in the Hot Afternoon” (Gene Watson) per la serie Adult Swim Singles.

L’ultimo disco di Bonnie “Prince” Billy, “I Made A Place” (leggi la recensione), è uscito l’anno scorso.