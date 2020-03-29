ARRIVA ONLINE “AMERICAN VALHALLA”, IL DOC SULLA COLLABORAZIONE TRA IGGY POP E JOSH HOMME

“American Valhalla”, documentario che racconta la genesi del 17° album in studio di Iggy Pop “Post Pop Depression” (leggi la recensione), sarà trasmesso online per la prima volta.
Lo potremo vedere su youtube lunedì 30 marzo alle ore 21.
Ci teniamo che rimaniate a casa, al sicuro. Per questo abbiamo un rimedio per voi, lunedì. Una ed una sola proiezione di “American Valhalla”! scrive Iggy Pop dal suo account instagram.
Nel doc vedremo l’ex Stooges a lavoro con Josh Homme e Dean Fertita (Queens of the Stone Age) e Matt Helders batterista degli Arctic Monkeys, artisti coinvolti nella realizzazione di “Post Pop Depression” uscito nel 2016.
Guarda il trailer di “American Valhalla”:
