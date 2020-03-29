 

ARRIVA ONLINE “AMERICAN VALHALLA”, IL DOC SULLA COLLABORAZIONE TRA IGGY POP E JOSH HOMME

 
Tags: ,
di
29 Marzo 2020
 

“American Valhalla”, documentario che racconta la genesi del 17° album in studio di Iggy Pop “Post Pop Depression” (leggi la recensione), sarà trasmesso online per la prima volta.

Lo potremo vedere su youtube lunedì 30 marzo alle ore 21.

Ci teniamo che rimaniate a casa, al sicuro. Per questo abbiamo un rimedio per voi, lunedì. Una ed una sola proiezione di “American Valhalla”! scrive Iggy Pop dal suo account instagram.

Nel doc vedremo l’ex Stooges a lavoro con Josh Homme e Dean Fertita (Queens of the Stone Age) e Matt Helders batterista degli Arctic Monkeys, artisti coinvolti nella realizzazione di “Post Pop Depression” uscito nel 2016.

Guarda il trailer di “American Valhalla”:

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    ALBUM: Dogleg – Melee

    Amanti del punk più emo ed hardcore fatevi avanti. Melee by Dogleg Alex Stoitsiadis e i suoi Dogleg, già attivi dal 2015, mettono sul ...

    TRACK: Saytr Play – Future

    Fred Farrell, Daniel Crowther, Jamie Vere, Adam Kenny e Juanan Garcia, da Manchester, sono i Saytr Play. Avvicinati a gente come i Catfish ...

    TRACK: Cowgirl – Over It

    Chi si rivede e con che pezzo! Meno grintosi del passato, quando sembravano una versione deragliante e lo-fi dei Teenage Fanclub, ora li ...

    Doves: La (seconda) Top 10 Brani

    (Non si dica che non vogliamo bene ai Doves, ai quali avevamo già dedicato una top 10…ma ora che il loro ritorno sembra davvero ...

    TRACK: Karate Boogaloo – ...
    Una rondine non fa primavera, e un brano… lasciamo a voi il seguito. Marriage For All or None At All by Karate Boogaloo Certo che ...
    I più visualizzati
    28 Marzo 2020

    “Gigaton” e la recensione che non leggerete…
    di Elena Castagnoli Sono tempi difficili, amplificati da un virus che attanaglia il mondo, costringe alle mura domestiche e a circondarsi della bellezza e degli affetti che abbiamo vicini a noi. Oppure no. Ho quarant’anni suonati e da venti seguo i ...
    11 Marzo 2020

    C’era una volta il Consorzio Produttori Indipendenti – I Nomi Celebri E Quelli Di Nicchia (Ma Di Indubbio Valore)
    Da una parte ci sono Giovanni Lindo Ferretti, Massimo Zamboni e Gianni Maroccolo attivissimi con i loro progetti solisti, dall’altra i Disciplinatha di Cristiano Santini e Dario Parisini rinati come Dish-Is-Nein ma che tengono vivo più che mai ...
    27 Marzo 2020

    Pearl Jam – Gigaton
    Sono abbastanza stufo di sentire da più parti certi commenti riguardo a band che farebbero meglio a ritirarsi in quanto non hanno più nulla da offrire avendo già fatto il loro tempo ovvero hanno già prodotto materiale di qualità non più ...
    2 Marzo 2020

    Prozac + / Sick Tamburo: la Top 10 Brani
    Se n’è andata a soli quarantaquattro anni Elisabetta Imelio, bassista di Prozac + e Sick Tamburo, vittima del cancro al seno contro cui lottava dal 2015. L’indiscussa passione per la musica e la grinta con cui ha affrontato la malattia rendono ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     