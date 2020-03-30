GUARDA IL VIDEO DI “FEELER”, IL NUOVO SINGOLO DAL QUINTO LP DEI NO AGE

I No Age ritorneranno il prossimo 5 giugno, via Drag City, con il loro quinto LP, “Goons Be Gone”, che arriva a distanza di circa due anni e mezzo dal precedente, “Snares Like A Haircut” (leggi la recensione).

“Goons Be Gone” è descritto dalle note stampa come la “cosa più diretta” della coppia Randy Randall e Dean Spunt, in quanto attinge al “loro classico punk e indie, con paesaggi sonori in continua evoluzione“.

Dopo “Turned To Strings”, rilasciato a fine febbraio, oggi il duo noise-pop losangelino rilascia un nuovo singolo, “Feeler”: il brano è un gradevole e rumoroso lo-fi pop e qui sotto potete vedere il relativo video diretto da Kersti Jan Werdal.

Photo Credit: Danielle Thompson