RISTAMPA IN VISTA PER L’ESORDIO DEI THE HOTRATS (PROGETTO PARALLELO DEI SUPERGRASS): ASCOLTA LA COVER DI KELIS

Gaz Coombes e Danny Goffey festeggiano i dieci anni dall’esordio dei The Hotrats, il loro progetto parallelo.

I due, insieme a Nigel Godrich (Radiohead, Ultraísta), nel 2009, realizzarono un album di cover, “Turn Ons”. Ora è tempo di celebrare quell’uscita con una versione pregiata, che contiene anche una novità, la cover di Kelis del singolo del 2004 “Milkshake”.

3CD/DVD in questa nuova edizione, per i 10 anni, che sarà nei negozi dal 19 giugno via Edsel Records.

Ecco la tracklist completa:

CD 1 – ‘TURN ONS’

1. I Can’t Stand It (The Velvet Underground)

2. Big Sky (The Kinks)

3. The Crystal Ship (The Doors)

4. (You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!) (Beastie Boys)

5. Damaged Goods (Gang Of Four)

6. Love Is The Drug (Roxy Music)

7. Bike (Pink Floyd)

8. Pump It Up (Elvis Costello)

9. The Lovecats (The Cure)

10. Queen Bitch (David Bowie)

11. E.M.I (Sex Pistols)

12. Up The Junction (Squeeze)

BONUS TRACKS

13. Mirror In The Bathroom (The Beat)

14. West End Girls (Pet Shop Boys)

15. Drive My Car (The Beatles)

16. Drive My Car (Alternate Mix)

17. Milkshake (Kelis)

CD 2 – LIVE

LIVE IN TOKYO

1. Introduction

2. I Can’t Stand It

3. Damaged Goods

4. (You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!)

5. The Crystal Ship

6. Pump It Up

7. Love Is The Drug

8. Big Sky

9. Queen Bitch

10. Bike

11. Mirror In The Bathroom

12. E.M.I.

13. The Lovecats

14. Drive My Car

15. Caught By The Fuzz

LIVE @ STUDIO 91

16. Can’t Stand It

17. Mirror In The Bathroom

18. E.M.I.

CD 3 – KARAOKE WITH THE HOTRATS

1. I Can’t Stand It (Instrumental)

2. Big Sky (Instrumental)

3. The Crystal Shop (Instrumental)

4. (You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!) (Instrumental)

5. Damaged Goods (Instrumental)

6. Love Is The Drug (Instrumental)

7. Bike (Instrumental)

8. Pump It Up (Instrumental)

9. The Lovecats (Instrumental)

10. Queen Bitch (Instrumental)

11. Up The Junction (Instrumental)

12. Mirror In The Bathroom (Instrumental)

13. Milkshake (Instrumental)