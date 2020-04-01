 

UN DOPPIO LP DI CRAIG FINN PER IL RECORD STORE DAY

 
1 Aprile 2020
 

Craig Finn ha annunciato un nuovo doppio LP, “All These Perfect Crosses”, in uscita, via Partisan Records, il prossimo 20 giugno in occasione del Record Store Day.

Il nuovo album, prodotto da Josh Kaufman, comprende b-side, versioni alternative e b-side estratte dalle sessioni dei suoi tre album solisti più recenti, “Faith In The Future” (2015), “We All Want The Same Things” (2017) e “I Need A New War” (2019).

Il frontman degli Hold Steady ha rilasciato un primo singolo, la title-track “All These Perfect Crosses”, che potete ascoltare qui sotto.

DISC ONE
A1. All These Perfect Crosses A2. It’s Never Been A Fair Fight A3. Ram In The Thicket A4. Wild Animals A5. Calvary Court (Full Band)
B1. God in Chicago (Horn Version) B2. Eventually I Made It To Sioux City B3. They Know Where I Live B4. Sometimes She Doesn’t Call Back B5. Screenwriter’s School

DISC TWO
C1. Three Drinks C2. Extras C3. Calvary Court (Piano Version) C4. Rescue Blues (Demo) C5. Tangletown (Demo)
D1. Plattsburgh (Acoustic) D2. It’s Never Been A Fair Fight (Acoustic) D3. Magic Marker (Acoustic) D4. Blankets (Acoustic) D5. Grant at Galena (Acoustic)

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

