GERARD WAY DEI MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE CONDIVIDE 4 NUOVE CANZONI

Gerard Way, cantante dei My Chemical Romance, ha condiviso 4 nuovi inediti solisti.

Sotto puoi ascoltare, in versione ancora demo,: “Success!”, “Phoning It In”, “Crate Amp”, e “Welcome to the Hotel”.

Le tracce sono state accompagnate da alcune dichiarazioni dello stesso Way:

Questa roba la chiamo ‘Distraction Or Despair’ dal momento che sembrano essere le due cose tra le quali continuo a spostarmi. Probabilmente è così anche per molte altre persone.

L’idea dell’artista sarebbe quella di rilasciare questi brani come singoli anche se al momento non è prevista una pubblicazione ufficiale.

Credit Foto: Stuart Sevastos / CC BY