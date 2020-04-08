 

A 73 ANNI MUORE JOHN PRINE. IL CANTAUTORE AMERICANO SI ERA AMMALATO DI COVID-19.

 
8 Aprile 2020
 

John Prine è scomparso all’età di 73 anni a causa di complicazioni da coronavirus.

Come documentato dalla moglie Fiona Whelan Prine John Prine aveva iniziato a manifestare vari sintomi dell’infezione intorno al 26 marzo. Il ricovero in ospedale si era reso necessario in seguito ai problemi respiratori accusati dall’artista.

Nato in Illinois nel 1946 Prine è considerato uno dei più grandi cantautori americani dei nostri tempi aggiudicandosi 2 grammy awards come miglior album di folk contemporaneo nel 1992 per il disco “The Missing Years” e nel 2006 per “Fair & Square”.

L’ultimo album, “The Tree of Forgiveness” del 2018, segnava il ritorno in studio dell’artista dopo 13 anni.

Nel 2010 artisti come My Morning Jacket, Drive-By Truckers, ed altri realizzarono il disco tributo “Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine” mentre nel 2017 all’Eaux Claires Festival Bon Iver allestì un live intero di canzoni di Prine.

Di seguito i primi messaggi di cordoglio da amici e colleghi…

Justin Vernon (Bon Iver):

Foto Credit: Danny Clinch

