A 73 ANNI MUORE JOHN PRINE. IL CANTAUTORE AMERICANO SI ERA AMMALATO DI COVID-19.

John Prine è scomparso all’età di 73 anni a causa di complicazioni da coronavirus.

Come documentato dalla moglie Fiona Whelan Prine John Prine aveva iniziato a manifestare vari sintomi dell’infezione intorno al 26 marzo. Il ricovero in ospedale si era reso necessario in seguito ai problemi respiratori accusati dall’artista.

Nato in Illinois nel 1946 Prine è considerato uno dei più grandi cantautori americani dei nostri tempi aggiudicandosi 2 grammy awards come miglior album di folk contemporaneo nel 1992 per il disco “The Missing Years” e nel 2006 per “Fair & Square”.

L’ultimo album, “The Tree of Forgiveness” del 2018, segnava il ritorno in studio dell’artista dopo 13 anni.

Nel 2010 artisti come My Morning Jacket, Drive-By Truckers, ed altri realizzarono il disco tributo “Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine” mentre nel 2017 all’Eaux Claires Festival Bon Iver allestì un live intero di canzoni di Prine.

Di seguito i primi messaggi di cordoglio da amici e colleghi…

Justin Vernon (Bon Iver):

After having quite possibly the strangest emotional experience of my life voting this morning I pulled into a parking lot to simply breath and cry I saw a man get out of his car nearby

And I thought , god he looks like John Prine.

His hobbled walk, his scarred throat.

1/2 — blobtower (@blobtower) April 8, 2020

The man looked at me and smiled.

I thought to myself

I’m so glad John got better.

– A simple majority of who I am as a person, let alone a musician, is because of John prine.

He is my number 1. I’m very very sad about all this. I feel more Truly blessed than anything for Him — blobtower (@blobtower) April 8, 2020

Over here on E Street, we are crushed by the loss of John Prine. John and I were "New Dylans" together in the early 70s and he was never anything but the lovliest guy in the world. A true national treasure and a songwriter for the ages. We send our love and prayers to his family. — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) April 8, 2020

better at it than pretty much any of us. decades of service to song. this is a loss with no upside. goodbye John Prine, your voice will live on as long as there's people who need help, which is to say forever. https://t.co/e6GA633ntl — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) April 8, 2020

It hurts so bad to read the news. I am gutted. My hero is gone. My friend is gone. We’ll love you forever John Prine. — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) April 8, 2020

I grew up on John Prine’s music- his was some of the first music I remember hearing as a little kid. If you’re not familiar, I highly recommend doing a deep dive. #RIPJohnPrine 💔 https://t.co/pQr36Pn9pe — Amber Coffman (@Amber_Coffman) April 8, 2020

A guy who dies in a car crash because his windshield is covered w/ US flag stickers, written 50 years ago, could be from today. RIP John Prine. John Prine – "Your Flag Decal Won't Get You Into Heaven Anymore" (Live) https://t.co/pBm3voouI3 via @YouTube — Carl Newman (@ACNewman) April 8, 2020

We love you John. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) April 8, 2020

With a heavy heart, but deep love and gratitude for his gift he gave us all- Goodbye, John Prine. https://t.co/kGkNJYl3hI — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 8, 2020

Foto Credit: Danny Clinch