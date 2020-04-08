 

ANGEL OLSEN INTERPRETA "WINTER" DI TORI AMOS

 
Dal suo profilo Instagram, la grandissima cantante statunitense Angel Olsen dopo aver regalato ai propri fan le ottime interpretazioni di “More Than This” dei Roxy Music e del classico italiano “Il cielo in una stanza” di Gino Paoli, si è voluta cimentare, questa volta al pianoforte, con “Winter”, famoso brano di Tori Amos contenuto nel suo album del debutto del 1992 “Little Earthquakes”.

Took several tries to get this one down, who knew ? I’m 15 again. I’m gonna continue to post these covers and short videos, mainly to stay limber and experiment-but I’ve decided to do a legit livestream for the band and crew and other musicians in need. I hope you’ll join me, it’ll be a mix of old and new and a few never played before..I’ll probably play about an hour or more. Thankyou all for your support during this surreal moment in time, I’ll do my best to throw some surprises in. Any requests? 🥤 Still At Home: An Evening of Songs on Piano and Guitar. A ticketed livestream full set – this Saturday April 11 at 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 10pm GMT. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 day of show with proceeds going to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Effort and directly to my touring band and crew who, like so many artists and musicians, have been affected. Ticket Link in bio. Anyone who purchases a ticket has 24 hours to view the set from when it initially airs. Buy tickets and view livestream at: angelolsen.veeps.com and at link in bio

