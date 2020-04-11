E’ MORTO TRAVIS NELSEN BATTERISTA DEGLI OKKERVIL RIVER

Travis Nelsen, batterista degli Okkervil River dal 2003 al 2010, è scomparso lo scorso martedì 7 aprile.

A diffondere la triste notizia la stessa band via instagram. Le cause del decesso non sono state rivelate.

Nelsen si unì alla band nel 2003 suonando nei dischi “Black Sheep Boy” (2005), “The Stage Names” (2007) e “The Stand Ins” (2008) e nell’album collaborazione con Roky Erickson del 2010 (“True Love Cast Out All Evil”).

Leggi il comunicato della band:

Credit Foto: heather-c / CC BY