 

UN PUGNO DI BRANI PER CELEBRARE LA PASQUA, CON SPIRITO PIù O MENO RELIGIOSO…

 
di
12 Aprile 2020
 

12 aprile 2020. Ricorderemo questa Pasqua strana. Una celebrazione casalinga, che però non ci impedisce di pensare a quello che (forse) potrebbe significare la Pasqua per noi in questo 2020: una speranza nel ritornare presto “alla vita”, alla normalità. Presto o tardi succederà, noi nel frattempo cerchiamo di farci trovare pronti, con la colonna sonora adeguata…

U2 – GLORIA

Gloria in te domine, Gloria exultate, Oh Lord, if I had anything, Anything at all, I’d give it to you

SIMPLE MINDS – EAST AT EASTER

We go walking, hand in hand, All across the land it’s East At Easter, People walking hand in hand, When ships are moving south it will be East at Easter

TRACY CHAPMAN – BEFORE EASTER

Jesus knows what I’ve done, I won’t let him lift me up, Before I can turn, To look for him, Before I can turn, To look for him, If Jesus comes around again

MARILLION – EASTER

Easter here again a time for the blind to see Easter, surely now can all of your hearts be free.

FRANK ZAPPA – WATERMELON IN EASTER HAY

….

PATTI SMITH – EASTER

Easter Sunday, we were walking. Easter Sunday, we were talking. Isabel, my little one, take my hand. Time has come.

THE STONE ROSES – I AM THE RESURRECTION

I am the resurrection and I am the light

SOUL II SOUL – BACK TO LIFE

Back to life, back to reality,back to life, back to reality, back to life, back to reality, back to the here and now yeah, Show me how, decide what you want from me, tell me maybe I could be there for you.

JEFFERSON AIRPLANE – EASTER?

All I did last Easter all I did was paint some eggs. It was a resurrection holy day– no more nails in the holy legs. Only one true holy book in your hand. Singing in latin nobody understands. Licking wafers paper thin.

GUCCINI – DIO E’ MORTO

Ma penso, Che questa mia generazione è preparata, A un mondo nuovo e a una speranza appena nata, Ad un futuro che ha già in mano, A una rivolta senza armi, Perchè noi tutti ormai sappiamo, Che se dio muore è per tre giorni e poi risorge, In ciò che noi crediamo, dio è risorto, In ciò che noi vogliamo, dio è risorto, Nel mondo che faremo, dio è risorto.

GREEN DAY – CHURCH ON SUNDAY

If I promise to go to church on Sunday, Will you go with me on Friday night?, If you live with me, I’ll die for you
And this compromise.

ALISON MOYET – LOVE RESURRECTION

We all need a love (resurrection, just a little divine intervention), We all need a love (resurrection, just a little divine intervention).

IVAN GRAZIANI – PASQUA

Mi accorgo adesso che è già Pasqua sarà che piove dentro ai raggi del sole e forse che ho mangiato troppo e non voglio più cioccolata.

FRANCO BATTIATO – PASQUA ETIOPE

Requiem aeternam dona eis Domine et lux perpetua luceat eis te decet hymnus deus in Sion et tibi reddetur votum in Jerusalem exaudi orationem meam ad te omnis caro veniet. Kyrie eleison, Christe eleison Kyrie eleison, Khriste eleison.

THE TEMPER TRAP – RESURRECTION

I said, Lord, Imma’ lose my head here, Lord, Imma’ lose my way, But if pushing means I’m stuck here, Come hurry and resurrect me.”

