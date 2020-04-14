 

THE STREETS E TAME IMPALA: GUARDA IL VIDEO DEL BRANO COLLABORATIVO

 
Tags: ,
di
14 Aprile 2020
 

Mike Skinner torna con il suo progetto The Streets condividendo il brano scritto insieme ai Tame Impala.

“Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better” sarà pubblicato nel mixtape “None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive” in uscita il 10 luglio su Island, prima release del progetto inglese dal 2011 anno di uscita del disco “Computers and Blues”.

Questo il video del brano:

The Streets erano tornati nel 2018 dopo una lunga pausa condividendo nei mesi successivi 3 inediti: “Burn Bridges”, “Sometimes I Hate My Friends More Than My Enemies” e “If You Ever Need to Talk I’m Here”.

“Slow Rush” (leggi la recensione) è invece l’ultimo album in studio dei Tame Impala, uscito ad inizio 2020.

Questa la tracklist di “None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive”:

01 Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better [ft. Tame Impala]
02 None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alvie [ft. IDLES]
03 I Wish You Loved Me as Much as You Love him [ft. Donae’O and Greentea Peng]
04 You Can’t Afford Me [ft. Ms Banks]
05 I Know Something You Did [ft. Jesse James Solomon]
06 Eskimo Ice [ft. Kasien]
07 Phone Is Always in My Hand [ft. Dapz on the Map]
08 The Poison I Take Hoping You Will Suffer [ft. Oscar #Worldpeace]
09 Same Direction [ft. Jimothy Lacoste]
10 Falling Down [ft. Hak Baker]
11 Conspiracy Theory Freestyle [ft. Rob Harvey]
12 Take Me as I Am (with Chris Lorenzo)

