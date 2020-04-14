WIN BUTLER CONFERMA CHE GLI ARCADE FIRE SONO AL LAVORO SU MATERIALE NUOVO

Nelle ultime settimane, Win Butler ha portato i fan a ipotizzare che un nuovo album degli Arcade Fire fosse in lavorazione. Oggi Butler ha confermato questi ‘sospetti’ in una serie di post sui social media.

Alla vigilia del suo quarantesimo compleanno, Butler disse che lui e la moglie Régine Chassagne “scrivono da un paio d’anni“. “Avevamo esplorato molti temi lirici e musicali che sembrano quasi stranamente correlati a ciò che sta accadendo ora (in realtà abbiamo una canzone chiamata Age of Anxiety. scritta un anno fa. per l’amor di Dio – ah ah). Inutile dire che la scrittura si è intensificata, e il lavoro sta scorrendo bene. È impegnativo come sempre e con lo stesso scopo.”



Butler ha aggiunto: “Sto riversando il mio cuore, la mia anima e tutto il mio prezioso tempo nella musica e nella registrazione” ed è possibile che possa eseguire parte del materiale attraverso un live streaming. Tuttavia, ha avvertito che la nuova musica non è imminente. “Quando ascolterai la musica che sta arrivando (…non presto…se non hai pazienza ormai, sicuramente non starai leggendo questo), saprai a cosa stavamo lavorando in quarantena.”



Butler riconosce la pandemia come una “crisi” che “alla fine, potrebbe cambiare o distruggere vari aspetti dell’industria musicale“, ma offre anche una prospettiva edificante per il futuro: “Credo che rafforzerà la musica come forma d’arte. Non è mai sembrata più essenziale, spirituale e insostituibile…voglio solo che tu sappia, caro lettore, che non sei dimenticato.”

Photo: Thesupermat / CC BY-SA