 

APPARE SUL WEB UN LIVE DEI QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE ALL’ EXIT FESTIVAL DEL 2014

 
di
23 Aprile 2020
 

Nostalgia dei QOTSA in questi giorni casalinghi? Niente paura, ci viene in soccorso l’ Exit Festival (Novi Sad, Serbia) con questa ripresa integrale dello show di Josh Homme e compari nel 2014.

Buona visione…

Ecco la tracklist dello show:

You Think I Ain’t Worth a Dollar, but I Feel Like a Millionaire
No One Knows
Avon
Burn the Witch
Smooth Sailing
Monsters in the Parasol
I Sat by the Ocean
…Like Clockwork
If I Had a Tail
Little Sister
In My Head
Kalopsia
My God Is the Sun
Make It Wit Chu
Sick, Sick, Sick
The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret
Better Living Through Chemistry
Go With the Flow

Encore:
The Vampyre of Time and Memory
I Never Came
(Wasn’t on setlist. Sign request)
Feel Good Hit of the Summer
(with “Never Let Me Down Again”… more )
A Song for the Dead

