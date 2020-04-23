APPARE SUL WEB UN LIVE DEI QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE ALL’ EXIT FESTIVAL DEL 2014

Nostalgia dei QOTSA in questi giorni casalinghi? Niente paura, ci viene in soccorso l’ Exit Festival (Novi Sad, Serbia) con questa ripresa integrale dello show di Josh Homme e compari nel 2014.

Buona visione…

Ecco la tracklist dello show:

You Think I Ain’t Worth a Dollar, but I Feel Like a Millionaire

No One Knows

Avon

Burn the Witch

Smooth Sailing

Monsters in the Parasol

I Sat by the Ocean

…Like Clockwork

If I Had a Tail

Little Sister

In My Head

Kalopsia

My God Is the Sun

Make It Wit Chu

Sick, Sick, Sick

The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret

Better Living Through Chemistry

Go With the Flow

Encore:

The Vampyre of Time and Memory

I Never Came

(Wasn’t on setlist. Sign request)

Feel Good Hit of the Summer

(with “Never Let Me Down Again”… more )

A Song for the Dead