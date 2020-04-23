 

GERARD WAY DEI MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE PUBBLICA ONLINE ALTRI 2 BRANI

 
Tags: ,
di
23 Aprile 2020
 

Gerard Way, voce dei My Chemical Romance, ha condiviso altri 2 demo di brani inediti scartati dalle session del suo unico disco solista “Hesitant Alien” (2014).

“PS Earth” e “Crate Amp_01″ seguono altre 4 canzoni condivise online alcuni giorni fa.

Ascolta i nuovi pezzi condivisi:

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Hey all, here are a couple more unreleased demos. Link in bio and description below. Hope that you are doing well. ⠀ ⠀  PS Earth This one was recorded at the tail end of the Hesitant Alien demo sessions, just Doug and I. I liked it well enough at the time, felt kind of 90’s, didn’t end up putting any vocals on it though. I like the bridge a lot. Looking back at the whole thing, I like it, but not sure if I’m going to finish it. Guitar, bass by me. Programmed drums by Doug. Crate Amp_01 This is the start of the Crate amp jam. Like I mentioned in the other post about the Crate amp jams, I wasn’t sure when Doug was in record-mode, because I was in the live room with the amp, so I just started playing. I feel like doing more of these Crate amp jams. I think we can get it to sound even more messed up. At one point, I think in a later track, Doug tried to do this thing where he put a glass bottle over one of the mics, to make it sound more messed up and kind of underwater. Oh and when I bought this amp, I also bought an old Peavy, which is another kind of amp that is cheap and you saw a lot of metal bands using in the 80’s. That one sounds pretty messed up too, and I think it also has built in distortion. The amps sound pretty different from each other though. I can’t remember which guitar I was playing for certain, but I am pretty sure it was the BC Rich Mockingbird Lindsey got me for Christmas, which I love. BC Rich is another one of these companies gear heads get snobby about, and the 80’s saw a lot of metal bands, all kinds of metal bands, use them. Thrash, hair metal, just all kinds of metal. The Warlock was everywhere. Years ago I heard about this successful musician buying up a ton of a certain kind of guitar, to corner the market on them, so I thought I would do what he was doing, but in the complete opposite direction, and buy up a ton of guitars no one really wanted and that wouldn’t really increase in value. Just to be a clown. I ended up not doing that, as that would have been a gross misuse of funds simply to make a joke, but I did eventually get one. I like the shape a lot. It sounds metal af.

Un post condiviso da Gerard Way (@gerardway) in data:

    Articoli correlati

     
    Media Recenti

    Il nuovo singolo di Sondre Lerche ...
    Il nuovo album di Sondre Lerche, “Patience”, uscirà il 5 giugno, e l’ultimo singolo che ha condiviso è la dolce ballata ...

    Gli X pubblicano il primo disco ...
    Gli X, storica band punk di Los Angeles, pubblica in queste ore, via Fat Possum, “Alphabetland” primo disco dopo 35 anni ...

    Si rivede Grant-Lee Phillips, ecco ...
    Fa davvero piacere ritrovare un artista che stimiamo molto come Grant-Lee Phillips. “Lowest Low” è morbida e intima. Un momento ...

    Ascolta “Exhale”, il ...
    Finalmente il frontman dei Sigur Rós Jónsi ha condiviso la sua prima canzone, “Exhale”, come solista in oltre un decennio. ﻿ ...

    Helado Negro e Xenia Rubinos ...
    Helado Negro unisce le forze con Xenia Rubinos per un nuovo brano in uscita per la serie Adult Swim Singles. E’ una canzone ...
    I più visualizzati
    16 Aprile 2020

    L’Immortale
    A meno che non lo si prenda davvero come una maxi-puntata di “Gomorra”, un fallimento su tutti i fronti. Soprassendendo sull’inutilità, se non a fini commerciali, dell’ennesima resurrezione dell’Immortale (una parabola ...
    28 Marzo 2020

    “Gigaton” e la recensione che non leggerete…
    di Elena Castagnoli Sono tempi difficili, amplificati da un virus che attanaglia il mondo, costringe alle mura domestiche e a circondarsi della bellezza e degli affetti che abbiamo vicini a noi. Oppure no. Ho quarant’anni suonati e da venti seguo i ...
    5 Aprile 2020

    Michela Murgia a gamba tesa su Franco Battiato “…finto intellettuale, le sue minchiate assolute” (c’è anche una doverosa UPDATE…)
    In settimane di reclusione forzata si sa basta poco per risvegliarci dalla noia assoluta che spesso si appropria delle nostre giornate. La terza domenica del regime di lockdown è ravvivata (ragazzi abbiate pietà ma la quarantena è dura…) ...
    22 Aprile 2020

    Live Show: qualche (bel) concerto online per restare a casa più volentieri (in costante aggiornamento…)
    In questo momento storico nel quale è necessario ed indispensabile che ciascuno faccia la sua parte, oltre a tutti i live che molte band stanno facendo da casa (sono tanti e dobbiamo dire che sono una risorsa preziosissima: tra questi c’è ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     