PERFORMANCE CASALINGA CON SOLO COVER PER TALLEST MAN ON EARTH

Tallest Man on Earth si è cimentato in un set di sole cover, scelte dai suoi fan. Risultato ottimale…

Setlist: The Tallest Man on Earth Livestream, 24 aprile 2020

Bluest Eyes in Texas (Restless Heart cover)

I Waited for You (Daniel Norgren cover)

Blues Run the Game (Jackson C. Frank cover)

Fade Into You (Mazzy Star cover)

Come in From the Cold (Joni Mitchell cover)

Two-Headed Boy / In the Aeroplane Over the Sea / King of Carrot Flowers Part I (Neutral Milk Hotel cover)

Unbelievers (Vampire Weekend cover)

The Roving (Bonny Light Horseman cover)

re: Stacks (Bon Iver cover)

Can’t Help Falling in Love (Elvis Presley cover) (Just part of chorus)

These Days (Jackson Browne cover)

When We Were Young (Adele cover)