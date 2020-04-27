JESSY LANZA ANNUNCIA IL NUOVO DISCO “ALL THE TIME”. ASCOLTA IL SECONDO ESTRATTO.

Jessy Lanza annuncia in queste ore “All The Time” il nuovo album che segue di circa 4 anni il precedente “Oh No” (2016).

Dopo il primo estratto “Lick In Heaven”, ascoltato settimane fa, è il turno del secondo singolo “Face”.

Guarda il video del nuovo brano diretto da Winston Case:

Questa la tracklist di “All The Time” che esce il 24 luglio su Hyperdub Records:

01 “Anyone Around”

02 “Lick In Heaven”

03 “Face”

04 “Badly”

05 “Alexander”

06 “Ice Creamy”

07 “Like Fire”

08 “Baby Love”

09 “Over And Over”

10 “All The Time”