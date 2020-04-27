JESSY LANZA ANNUNCIA IL NUOVO DISCO “ALL THE TIME”. ASCOLTA IL SECONDO ESTRATTO.

Jessy Lanza annuncia in queste ore “All The Time” il nuovo album che segue di circa 4 anni il precedente “Oh No” (2016).
Dopo il primo estratto “Lick In Heaven”, ascoltato settimane fa, è il turno del secondo singolo “Face”.
Guarda il video del nuovo brano diretto da Winston Case:
Questa la tracklist di “All The Time” che esce il 24 luglio su Hyperdub Records:
01 “Anyone Around”
02 “Lick In Heaven”
03 “Face”
04 “Badly”
05 “Alexander”
06 “Ice Creamy”
07 “Like Fire”
08 “Baby Love”
09 “Over And Over”
10 “All The Time”