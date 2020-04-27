 

JESSY LANZA ANNUNCIA IL NUOVO DISCO “ALL THE TIME”. ASCOLTA IL SECONDO ESTRATTO.

 
27 Aprile 2020
 

Jessy Lanza annuncia in queste ore “All The Time” il nuovo album che segue di circa 4 anni il precedente “Oh No” (2016).

Dopo il primo estratto “Lick In Heaven”, ascoltato settimane fa, è il turno del secondo singolo “Face”.

Guarda il video del nuovo brano diretto da Winston Case:

Questa la tracklist di “All The Time” che esce il 24 luglio su Hyperdub Records:
01 “Anyone Around”
02 “Lick In Heaven”
03 “Face”
04 “Badly”
05 “Alexander”
06 “Ice Creamy”
07 “Like Fire”
08 “Baby Love”
09 “Over And Over”
10 “All The Time”

