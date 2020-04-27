 

PATTI SMITH, JOHNNY DEPP, MICHAEL STIPE, CAT POWER, FLEA: TUTTI PRESENTI AL CONCERTO PER LA GIORNATA DELLA TERRA”

 
Tags: ,
di
27 Aprile 2020
 

Per celebrare il 50° anniversario della Giornata della Terra, domenica, il gruppo di sostegno ai cambiamenti climatici ‘Pathway to Paris’ ha trasmesso in streaming un festival di musica digitale. Tra gli artisti inclusi c’erano Michael Stipe, Patti Smith, Johnny Depp, Cat Power, il bassista dei Red Hot Chili Peppers Flea e Ben Harper.

Stipe ha eseguito il suo nuovo singolo da solista “No Time For Love Like Me Now”, Depp ha interpretato “Working Class Hero” di John Lennon, Cat Power ha interpretato la versione di “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” dei Rolling Stones “e ” Kingsport Town” di Dylan, mentre Flea ha fatto una jam col suo basso.

Patti Smith è l’artista che ha avuto il maggior tempo sullo schermo, leggendo diverse poesie e suonando cinque canzoni, spesso con il sostegno di sua figlia Jesse Paris Smith. Ad un certo punto, ha suonato “Nine”, una canzone che scrisse per il compleanno di Johnny Depp, mentre lo stesso Depp stava guardando. La sua scaletta ha incluso anche “Grateful”, “My Blakean Year”, “Because the night” e “People have the power”.

 

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Guarda il video di ...
    Dopo aver realizzato ad aprile dello scorso anno il loro terzo LP, l’ottimo “Morbid Stuff” (leggi la recensione), che li ...

    Ecco “Title Track”, il ...
    Ormai ci siamo: venerdì prossimo – 1° maggio – uscirà, infatti, il terzo LP degli Happyness, “Floatr”: il disco, ...

    Guarda il cast dei ...
    L’attore e comico Josh Gad condurrà una nuova serie YouTube dal titolo “Reunited Apart” che debutterà questa sera, ...

    Jessy Lanza annuncia il nuovo disco ...
    Jessy Lanza annuncia in queste ore “All The Time” il nuovo album che segue di circa 4 anni il precedente “Oh No” ...

    Attenzione alla premiata ditta Edda ...
    “Gli chiedo un altro cameo per Alone vol. IV, una canzone bellissima. Detto, fatto! Mentre la finiamo, ci ritroviamo dentro al Corona. ...
    I più visualizzati
    16 Aprile 2020

    L’Immortale
    A meno che non lo si prenda davvero come una maxi-puntata di “Gomorra”, un fallimento su tutti i fronti. Soprassendendo sull’inutilità, se non a fini commerciali, dell’ennesima resurrezione dell’Immortale (una parabola ...
    28 Marzo 2020

    “Gigaton” e la recensione che non leggerete…
    di Elena Castagnoli Sono tempi difficili, amplificati da un virus che attanaglia il mondo, costringe alle mura domestiche e a circondarsi della bellezza e degli affetti che abbiamo vicini a noi. Oppure no. Ho quarant’anni suonati e da venti seguo i ...
    5 Aprile 2020

    Michela Murgia a gamba tesa su Franco Battiato “…finto intellettuale, le sue minchiate assolute” (c’è anche una doverosa UPDATE…)
    In settimane di reclusione forzata si sa basta poco per risvegliarci dalla noia assoluta che spesso si appropria delle nostre giornate. La terza domenica del regime di lockdown è ravvivata (ragazzi abbiate pietà ma la quarantena è dura…) ...
    22 Aprile 2020

    Live Show: qualche (bel) concerto online per restare a casa più volentieri (in costante aggiornamento…)
    In questo momento storico nel quale è necessario ed indispensabile che ciascuno faccia la sua parte, oltre a tutti i live che molte band stanno facendo da casa (sono tanti e dobbiamo dire che sono una risorsa preziosissima: tra questi c’è ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     