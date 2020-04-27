PATTI SMITH, JOHNNY DEPP, MICHAEL STIPE, CAT POWER, FLEA: TUTTI PRESENTI AL CONCERTO PER LA GIORNATA DELLA TERRA”

Per celebrare il 50° anniversario della Giornata della Terra, domenica, il gruppo di sostegno ai cambiamenti climatici ‘Pathway to Paris’ ha trasmesso in streaming un festival di musica digitale. Tra gli artisti inclusi c’erano Michael Stipe, Patti Smith, Johnny Depp, Cat Power, il bassista dei Red Hot Chili Peppers Flea e Ben Harper.

Stipe ha eseguito il suo nuovo singolo da solista “No Time For Love Like Me Now”, Depp ha interpretato “Working Class Hero” di John Lennon, Cat Power ha interpretato la versione di “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” dei Rolling Stones “e ” Kingsport Town” di Dylan, mentre Flea ha fatto una jam col suo basso.

Patti Smith è l’artista che ha avuto il maggior tempo sullo schermo, leggendo diverse poesie e suonando cinque canzoni, spesso con il sostegno di sua figlia Jesse Paris Smith. Ad un certo punto, ha suonato “Nine”, una canzone che scrisse per il compleanno di Johnny Depp, mentre lo stesso Depp stava guardando. La sua scaletta ha incluso anche “Grateful”, “My Blakean Year”, “Because the night” e “People have the power”.

Patti Smith wrote a song for Johnny Depp’s upcoming birthday and this is all that matters because he deserves all the love and support 🕯🖤🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/duX0u9PJAM — Sienna (@winonasrider) April 26, 2020