KHRUANGBIN: SVELATO NUOVO SINGOLO E ANNUNCIO ALBUM

I Khruangbin annunciano il nuovo album “Mordechai” e condividono il singolo “Time (You and I)”

“Mordechai” uscirà il 26 giugno per Dead Oceans, terzo full lenght del trio texano composto dalla bassista Laura Lee Ochoa, il chitarrista Mark Speer e il batterista Donald ‘DJ’ Johnson.

Il video del primo singolo “Time (You and I)” è stato diretto dai giovani registi Felix Heyes e Josh R. R. King. Il nuovo album è il seguito di “Con Todo El Mundo” del 2018 e dell’Ep “Texas Sun” (feb. 2020), realizzato con il celebre soul singer americano Leon Bridges.

Il sound dei Khruangbin è una miscela di world music vintage, funk thailandese, rock persiano e sinfonie algerine, il tutto con forti influenze psichedeliche tra disco, dub e soul.

Tracklist:

01.First Class

02.Time (You and I)

03.Connaissais de Face

04.Father Bird, Mother Bird

05.If There is No Question

06.Pelota

07.One to Remember

08.Dearest Alfred

09.So We Won’t Forget

10.Shida

Photo credit Tasmin Isaacs