 

KHRUANGBIN: SVELATO NUOVO SINGOLO E ANNUNCIO ALBUM

 
Tags:
di
28 Aprile 2020
 

I Khruangbin annunciano il nuovo album “Mordechai” e condividono il singolo “Time (You and I)”

“Mordechai” uscirà il 26 giugno per Dead Oceans, terzo full lenght del trio texano composto dalla bassista Laura Lee Ochoa, il chitarrista Mark Speer e il batterista Donald ‘DJ’ Johnson.

Il video del primo singolo “Time (You and I)” è stato diretto dai giovani registi Felix Heyes e Josh R. R. King. Il nuovo album è il seguito di “Con Todo El Mundo” del 2018 e dell’Ep “Texas Sun” (feb. 2020), realizzato con il celebre soul singer americano Leon Bridges.

Il sound dei Khruangbin è una miscela di world music vintage, funk thailandese, rock persiano e sinfonie algerine, il tutto con forti influenze psichedeliche tra disco, dub e soul.

Tracklist:
01.First Class
02.Time (You and I)
03.Connaissais de Face
04.Father Bird, Mother Bird
05.If There is No Question
06.Pelota
07.One to Remember
08.Dearest Alfred
09.So We Won’t Forget
10.Shida

Photo credit Tasmin Isaacs

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    I Protomartyr rinviano ...
    Il quinto album dei Protomartyr, “Ultimate Success Today”, la cui uscita era prevista originariamente per il prossimo 29 maggio, ...

    Un nuovo brano per i Sophia: ...
    Si chiama “Holding On / Letting Go” il nuovo album dei Sophia, atteso a fine agosto via The Flower Shop Recordings. Dopo il ...

    Guarda Jeff Tweedy e figli rifare ...
    Jeff Tweedy, accompagnato dai figli Sammy e Spencer, ha eseguito brani di Pavement (“Cut Your Hair” da “Crooked Rain, ...

    I National condividono online ...
    Si arrichisce il materiale live condiviso online dai National. Dopo l’esibizioni al Primavera Sound del 2018 e quella ...

    VIDEO: GRES – Grifone [ ...
    Oggi l’esclusiva di Indie For Bunnies va ascoltata a volume alto, la musica dei GRES lo richiede! “Grifone” è il nuovo ...
    I più visualizzati
    16 Aprile 2020

    L’Immortale
    A meno che non lo si prenda davvero come una maxi-puntata di “Gomorra”, un fallimento su tutti i fronti. Soprassendendo sull’inutilità, se non a fini commerciali, dell’ennesima resurrezione dell’Immortale (una parabola ...
    5 Aprile 2020

    Michela Murgia a gamba tesa su Franco Battiato “…finto intellettuale, le sue minchiate assolute” (c’è anche una doverosa UPDATE…)
    In settimane di reclusione forzata si sa basta poco per risvegliarci dalla noia assoluta che spesso si appropria delle nostre giornate. La terza domenica del regime di lockdown è ravvivata (ragazzi abbiate pietà ma la quarantena è dura…) ...
    22 Aprile 2020

    Live Show: qualche (bel) concerto online per restare a casa più volentieri (in costante aggiornamento…)
    In questo momento storico nel quale è necessario ed indispensabile che ciascuno faccia la sua parte, oltre a tutti i live che molte band stanno facendo da casa (sono tanti e dobbiamo dire che sono una risorsa preziosissima: tra questi c’è ...
    4 Aprile 2020

    Oggi “Sempre Piu’ Vicini” dei Casino Royale compie 25 anni
    “Sempre Più Vicini” ovvero il coraggio di cambiare strada. Casino Royale, 1995, tre anni dopo “Dainamaita”. Un periodo che li aveva visti abbandonare progressivamente lo ska e il reggae celebrato nei primi dischi per lanciarsi in una nuova ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     