KHRUANGBIN: SVELATO NUOVO SINGOLO E ANNUNCIO ALBUM

I Khruangbin annunciano il nuovo album “Mordechai” e condividono il singolo “Time (You and I)”
“Mordechai” uscirà il 26 giugno per Dead Oceans, terzo full lenght del trio texano composto dalla bassista Laura Lee Ochoa, il chitarrista Mark Speer e il batterista Donald ‘DJ’ Johnson.
Il video del primo singolo “Time (You and I)” è stato diretto dai giovani registi Felix Heyes e Josh R. R. King. Il nuovo album è il seguito di “Con Todo El Mundo” del 2018 e dell’Ep “Texas Sun” (feb. 2020), realizzato con il celebre soul singer americano Leon Bridges.
Il sound dei Khruangbin è una miscela di world music vintage, funk thailandese, rock persiano e sinfonie algerine, il tutto con forti influenze psichedeliche tra disco, dub e soul.
Tracklist:
01.First Class
02.Time (You and I)
03.Connaissais de Face
04.Father Bird, Mother Bird
05.If There is No Question
06.Pelota
07.One to Remember
08.Dearest Alfred
09.So We Won’t Forget
10.Shida
Photo credit Tasmin Isaacs