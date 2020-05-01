 

NEL CONSUETO LIVE CASALINGO QUESTA VOLTA BEN GIBBARD COVERIZZA ANCHE I DEPECHE MODE

 
Ben Gibbard continua i suoi livestream settimanali e, oltre a suonare molte canzoni dei Death Cab For Cutie, Ben ha interpretato “The Things You Said” dei Depeche Mode. “Penso che sia la mia canzone preferita della band anche se non penso che sia la loro migliore canzone” e ha aggiunto: “Ho sempre avuto un debole, nel mio cuore, per tutte le canzoni cantate da Martin Gore“.

Ben ha poi rivelato che la prossima settimana farà un set di cover dei Beatles. Ben dice: “Proverò a stare lontano dai pezzi che fanno tutti, voglio proporre un po’ dei miei brani dei Beatles preferiti, che sono un po’ fuori dal…[e poi si interrompe per rispondere a un commento negativo nel feed live]…questo ha un gran significato per me, personalmente.

Setlist
Monday Morning (Death Cab for Cutie song)
The District Sleeps Alone Tonight (The Postal Service song)
Your Hurricane (Death Cab for Cutie song)
Jealousy Rides With Me (Death Cab for Cutie song)
Life in Quarantine
You’ve Haunted Me All My Life (Death Cab for Cutie song)
Someday You Will Be Loved (Death Cab for Cutie song)
The Things You Said (Depeche Mode cover)
I Will Follow You Into The Dark (Death Cab for Cutie song)

