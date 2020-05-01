 

THE DEARS: GUARDA IL VIDEO DEL SINGOLO “I KNOW WHAT YOU’RE THINKING AND IT’S AWFUL”

 
The Dears stanno per pubblicare il loro ottavo album, “Lovers Rock”, in uscita il prossimo 15 maggio via Dangerbird Records.

Dopo il “Times Infinity Volume 2” del 2017, “Lovers Rock” trova il duo Murray Lightburn e Natalia Yanchak insieme al batterista Jeff Luciani, al chitarrista Steve Raegele e al bassista Rémi-Jean LeBlanc. Il lavoro include anche contributi di Sam Roberts, Jake Clemons della E Street Band e Alex Francoeur.

Ieri intanto la band di Montreal ha rilasciato un nuovo singolo, “I Know What You’re Thinking And It’s Awful” e qui sotto potete vedere il relativo video.

