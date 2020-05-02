 

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN PUBBLICA UN ALBUM LIVE DEL 1981 PER RACCOGLIERE FONDI NELLA LOTTA AL COVID-19

 
Bruce Springsteen ha pubblicato un live album datato 1981 per raccogliere fondi in favore del New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund struttura in prima linea nella battaglia al covid-19.

Il disco è stato registrato durante la sesta e ultima data di Springsteen & The E Street Band alla Brendan Byrne Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey il 9 luglio 1981 e faceva parte del tour in supporto a “The River”.

“Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band Live at Brendan Byrne Arena 1981”, che può essere acquistato direttamente dal sito del boss, contiene 28 tracce tra le quali le hit “Thunder Road”, “The Promised Land”, “Badlands”, “Born To Run”.

Guarda la preview di questa pubblicazione:

