I RADIOHEAD, SU YOUTUBE, RENDONO NOTA LA LORO OTTIMA ESIBIZIONE A BONNAROO 2006

I Radiohead continuano a postare live del passato, questa volta si arriva al 2006 a Bonnaroo, in un concerto che stava a tre anni da “Hail to the Thief” e precedeva la pubblicazione di “In Rainbows”.



Jonny Greenwood ricorda quel festival con piacere: “The best festival experience I’ve ever had in America.

