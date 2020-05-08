TRACK: SLOPPY JOE

Zuccherosa e dolcissima caramella guitar-pop targata Sloppy Joe, la band di Tokyo che si rifà viva dopo il disco “With Kisses Four” del 2012. In un mondo perfetto una gemma come “Lonely Tonight” meriterebbe di stare in heavy rotation su tutte le radio del globo. Tra Aztec Camera e Smiths e con quella magnifica tromba che ci ricorda addirittura gli Animals That Swims...capirete che stiamo viaggiando altissimi!
Il disco, “Waiting For The Night Begins”, è atteso il 2 luglio e di seguito trovate la tracklist. Noi dopo un pezzo così non stiamo già più nella pelle (e ricordiamo che anche la “smithsiana” “Once and For All” è già stata svelata ancora tempo fa)…
01(A1). Lonely Tonight
02(A2). In The Box
03(A3). My Turn
04(A4). Over The Candle Holder
05(A5). That Day
06(A6). Growing Pains
07(B1). Once And For All
08(B2). Different Ways
09(B3). Waiting For The Night Begins
10(B4). I’m a Little Concerned About You
11(B5). Nervous Smile
【PRE-ORDER LIST】
Sloppy Joe – Waiting For The Night Begins[fastcut]11trks.LP 3,000円＋税 https://t.co/gTIU1WC2VX
Sloppy Joe – With Kisses Four[fastcut]11trks.LP 3,000円＋税 https://t.co/TxIAGh7pQP
新作と前作アナログどちらもご予約承ります。 pic.twitter.com/2cgM8D6u6b
— ＊ディスクブルーベリーレーベル＊ (@disquesbluevery) May 1, 2020