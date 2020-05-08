TRACK: SLOPPY JOE

Zuccherosa e dolcissima caramella guitar-pop targata Sloppy Joe, la band di Tokyo che si rifà viva dopo il disco “With Kisses Four” del 2012. In un mondo perfetto una gemma come “Lonely Tonight” meriterebbe di stare in heavy rotation su tutte le radio del globo. Tra Aztec Camera e Smiths e con quella magnifica tromba che ci ricorda addirittura gli Animals That Swims...capirete che stiamo viaggiando altissimi!

Il disco, “Waiting For The Night Begins”, è atteso il 2 luglio e di seguito trovate la tracklist. Noi dopo un pezzo così non stiamo già più nella pelle (e ricordiamo che anche la “smithsiana” “Once and For All” è già stata svelata ancora tempo fa)…

01(A1). Lonely Tonight

02(A2). In The Box

03(A3). My Turn

04(A4). Over The Candle Holder

05(A5). That Day

06(A6). Growing Pains

07(B1). Once And For All

08(B2). Different Ways

09(B3). Waiting For The Night Begins

10(B4). I’m a Little Concerned About You

11(B5). Nervous Smile