E’ MORTO LITTLE RICHARD

Little Richard ci ha lasciati oggi all’età di 87 anni: la notizia è stata confermata da Rolling Stone, ma non sono ancora chiare le cause della morte.

Pionere del rock and roll, verrà ricordato per le sue numerose hit, tra cui “Tutti Frutti”, “Long Tall Sally” e “Rip It Up” del year, “Lucille” del 1957 e “Good Golly Miss Molly” del 1958.

Sebbene dopo quell’anno non abbia sia più entrato nella top 10, il musicista nativo di Macon, Georgia è rimasto comunque una grandissima influenza per numerosi musicisti a venire tra cui David Bowie, Rolling Stones, Elton John, Prince, The Beatles, Motorhead, Jimi Hendrix mentre centinaia di gruppi che si sono cimentati in qualche suo pezzo.

Sui social network non sono mancano i tributi nei suoi confronti che non sono tardati ad arrivare per omaggiare questo storico e immenso musicista, uno dei grandi padri del rock and roll.

The loss of a true giant. My sincerest condolences go out to his family and friends. https://t.co/nzTDmQtLm7 — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) May 9, 2020

Imagine touring the south in the 50s, playing music that scared people, being African American, and wearing make up. Little Richard was fearless and unstoppable. He’s in a category all his own. — Jason Narducy (@SplitSingleband) May 9, 2020

RIP Little Richard, a very sad loss. My thoughts are with his loved ones.⁣

⁣

It’s Little Richard’s songs that pioneered rock’n’roll. I got to hear him and his band at the Newport Lounge in Miami and boy were they good. ⁣ pic.twitter.com/JXgahhJAfk — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) May 9, 2020

RIP Little Richard. The man who invented Rock and Roll. Elvis popularized it. Chuck Berry was the storyteller. Richard was the archetype. Maureen and I were so honored being the first marriage he conducted. We were lucky to know him. He lives forever in the Underground Garage. https://t.co/D8NwRKcshi — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) May 9, 2020

A couple weeks ago I randomly decided to read up on the legendary Little Richard on wiki. I learned then about how he developed The Beatles and saved The Rolling Stones pic.twitter.com/lUEvYG1Mew — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 9, 2020

If one image could claim to sum up the spirit of rock'n'roll, it's this one. So long, Little Richard #Awopbopaloobopawopbamboom! pic.twitter.com/kudI4WWpqP — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) May 9, 2020

Photo Credit: Anna Bleker / Public domain