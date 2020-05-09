 

E’ MORTO LITTLE RICHARD

 
Little Richard ci ha lasciati oggi all’età di 87 anni: la notizia è stata confermata da Rolling Stone, ma non sono ancora chiare le cause della morte.

Pionere del rock and roll, verrà ricordato per le sue numerose hit, tra cui “Tutti Frutti”, “Long Tall Sally” e “Rip It Up” del year, “Lucille” del 1957 e “Good Golly Miss Molly” del 1958.

Sebbene dopo quell’anno non abbia sia più entrato nella top 10, il musicista nativo di Macon, Georgia è rimasto comunque una grandissima influenza per numerosi musicisti a venire tra cui David Bowie, Rolling Stones, Elton John, Prince, The Beatles, Motorhead, Jimi Hendrix mentre centinaia di gruppi che si sono cimentati in qualche suo pezzo.

Sui social network non sono mancano i tributi nei suoi confronti che non sono tardati ad arrivare per omaggiare questo storico e immenso musicista, uno dei grandi padri del rock and roll.

Photo Credit: Anna Bleker / Public domain

