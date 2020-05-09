TRA LE COVER ESEGUITE DA THE TALLEST MAN ON EARTH TROVANO POSTO ANCHE JOHN LENNON, THE STROKES E THE NATIONAL

TRA LE COVER ESEGUITE DA THE TALLEST MAN ON EARTH TROVANO POSTO ANCHE JOHN LENNON, THE STROKES E THE NATIONAL

The Tallest Man on Earth si ripresenta davanti al video per la sua razione di musica “casalinga” e questa volta soddisfa anche le molte richieste di cover che gle erano arrivate…

Setlist: The Tallest Man on Earth Livestream, 8/5/2020

Darkness of the Dream

Take it With Me (Tom Waits cover)

Pink Rabbits (The National cover)

Courtney Andrews: It Must be Someone Else’s Fault

Greenville (Lucinda Williams cover)

Someday (The Strokes cover)

In Little Fires

Walking the Cow (Daniel Johnston cover)

The Moonshiner

Jealous Guy (John Lennon cover)