 

SUPREME LANCIA LA LINEA DI ABBIGLIAMENTO CON I DISEGNI DI DANIEL JOHNSTON

 
Tags:
di
11 Maggio 2020
 

A poche settimane di distanza dall’annuncio della partnership con i My Bloody Valentine Supreme svela una nuova linea di abbigliamento che avrà come protagonista Daniel Johnston.

T-shirts, pantaloni, giacchetti porteranno gli ormai famosi disegni realizzati dal cantautore scomparso lo scorso settembre.

Di seguito un’anteprima dei prodotti che saranno disponibili da giovedì 14 maggio:

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Daniel Johnston for Supreme. 05/14/2020

Un post condiviso da Supreme (@supremenewyork) in data:

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Thao & The Get Down Stay Down: ...
    Thao & The Get Down Stay Down condividono il video per il nuovo singolo estratto da “Temple” nuovo disco atteso per il 15 ...

    Primavera Sound: si va al 2021

    Riportiamo il comunicato stampa che annuncia lo spostamento dell’importante festival al prossimo anno. Il Primavera Sound annuncia la ...

    Beastie Boys: la TOP 10 Brani

    “Beastie Boys Story” (il documentario diretto da Spike Jonze uscito qualche settimana fa) ha riacceso l’interesse, in realtà mai ...

    Primo! – Sogni

    Melbourne, Australia. Se volessimo trasferirci nella terra dei canguri, Melbourne è la città che fa al caso nostro: “capitale ...

    Malena Zavala – La ...
    Malena Zavala è donna e musicista sospesa tra due mondi: l’Argentina lasciata ad appena tre anni e l’Inghilterra dove si è trasferita ...
    I più visualizzati
    16 Aprile 2020

    L’Immortale
    A meno che non lo si prenda davvero come una maxi-puntata di “Gomorra”, un fallimento su tutti i fronti. Soprassendendo sull’inutilità, se non a fini commerciali, dell’ennesima resurrezione dell’Immortale (una parabola ...
    22 Aprile 2020

    Live Show: qualche (bel) concerto online per restare a casa più volentieri (in costante aggiornamento…)
    In questo momento storico nel quale è necessario ed indispensabile che ciascuno faccia la sua parte, oltre a tutti i live che molte band stanno facendo da casa (sono tanti e dobbiamo dire che sono una risorsa preziosissima: tra questi c’è ...
    6 Maggio 2020

    Album, concerti e Festival posticipati e/o annullati (lista in costante aggiornamento…)
    Tanti sono gli eventi live che sono stati cancellati a causa della difficile situazione sanitaria mondiale. Festival internazionali che sono stati annullati, concerti che vengono posticipati. Cercheremo di aggiornarvi sopratutto sul cambiamento delle ...
    22 Aprile 2020

    Fiona Apple – Fetch The Bolt Cutters
    Anni di silenzio e poi, così, in questo momento storico senza precedenti, Fiona Apple ci regala il nuovo album. Sto scrivendo mentre tutti, chi più chi meno, già gridano ad una specie di miracolo, di un capolavoro fuori da ogni possibile ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     