SUPREME LANCIA LA LINEA DI ABBIGLIAMENTO CON I DISEGNI DI DANIEL JOHNSTON

A poche settimane di distanza dall’annuncio della partnership con i My Bloody Valentine Supreme svela una nuova linea di abbigliamento che avrà come protagonista Daniel Johnston.
T-shirts, pantaloni, giacchetti porteranno gli ormai famosi disegni realizzati dal cantautore scomparso lo scorso settembre.
Di seguito un’anteprima dei prodotti che saranno disponibili da giovedì 14 maggio:
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Daniel Johnston for Supreme. 05/14/2020 This Spring, Supreme will release a collection featuring original artwork by Daniel Johnston. The collection consists of an Embroidered Work Jacket, Plaid Shirt, Rayon Shirt, Embroidered Work Pant, Hooded Sweatshirt, three T-Shirts and Beanie. Available online only May 14th. Available in Japan online only May 16th. As our stores in the US, UK, France, and Japan are temporarily closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, shipping fees will be waived on all orders over $150.