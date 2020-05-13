DAL 15 MAGGIO, PER TRE GIORNI, UN LIVE DI PRINCE DEL 1985 SARà IN STREAMING GRATUITO SU YOUTUBE

Occhi aperti su Youtube per l’imminente live di Prince and the Revolution. Il concerto, datato 30 marzo 1985 al Carrier Dome di Syracuse, New York (inserito nel Purple Rain tour) è stato filmato da Paul Becher ed considerato uno dei migliori del tour in questione.
La premiere sarà ad un orario un po’ proibitivo per noi italiani, ovvero il 15 maggio alle 2 di notte, ma poi ovviamente non avremo difficoltà a recuperare nelle ore successive.
Ecco la scaletta:
Let’s Go Crazy
Delirious
1999
Little Red Corvette
Take Me With U
Yankee Doodle Dandy
Do Me Baby
Irresistible Bitch
Possessed
How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore
Let’s Pretend We’re Married
International Lover
God
Computer Blue
Darling Nikki
The Beautiful Ones
When Doves Cry
I Would Die 4 U
Baby I’m a Star
Purple Rain