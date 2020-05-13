DAL 15 MAGGIO, PER TRE GIORNI, UN LIVE DI PRINCE DEL 1985 SARà IN STREAMING GRATUITO SU YOUTUBE

Occhi aperti su Youtube per l’imminente live di Prince and the Revolution. Il concerto, datato 30 marzo 1985 al Carrier Dome di Syracuse, New York (inserito nel Purple Rain tour) è stato filmato da Paul Becher ed considerato uno dei migliori del tour in questione.

La premiere sarà ad un orario un po’ proibitivo per noi italiani, ovvero il 15 maggio alle 2 di notte, ma poi ovviamente non avremo difficoltà a recuperare nelle ore successive.

Ecco la scaletta:

Let’s Go Crazy

Delirious

1999

Little Red Corvette

Take Me With U

Yankee Doodle Dandy

Do Me Baby

Irresistible Bitch

Possessed

How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore

Let’s Pretend We’re Married

International Lover

God

Computer Blue

Darling Nikki

The Beautiful Ones

When Doves Cry

I Would Die 4 U

Baby I’m a Star

Purple Rain