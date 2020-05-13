 

DAL 15 MAGGIO, PER TRE GIORNI, UN LIVE DI PRINCE DEL 1985 SARà IN STREAMING GRATUITO SU YOUTUBE

 
Tags:
di
13 Maggio 2020
 

Occhi aperti su Youtube per l’imminente live di Prince and the Revolution. Il concerto, datato 30 marzo 1985 al Carrier Dome di Syracuse, New York (inserito nel Purple Rain tour) è stato filmato da Paul Becher ed considerato uno dei migliori del tour in questione.

La premiere sarà ad un orario un po’ proibitivo per noi italiani, ovvero il 15 maggio alle 2 di notte, ma poi ovviamente non avremo difficoltà a recuperare nelle ore successive.

Ecco la scaletta:
Let’s Go Crazy
Delirious
1999
Little Red Corvette
Take Me With U
Yankee Doodle Dandy
Do Me Baby
Irresistible Bitch
Possessed
How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore
Let’s Pretend We’re Married
International Lover
God
Computer Blue
Darling Nikki
The Beautiful Ones
When Doves Cry
I Would Die 4 U
Baby I’m a Star
Purple Rain

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Oggi “Brothers In Arms” ...
    Non sicuramente il loro album migliore, ma quello della consacrazione commerciale, nell’anno domini 1985, in cui stavano proliferando le ...

    Muzz: guarda una loro esecuzione ...
    In attesa di pubblicare l’omonimo album di debutto in arrivo il 5 giugno, i Muzz, il nuovo progetto di Paul Banks (cantante degli ...

    Il nuovo progetto in crowdfunding ...
    Prende il via “Quello che conta”, il nuovo progetto discografico di Ginevra Di Marco interamente dedicato al cantautore Luigi Tenco. Un ...

    VIDEO: Løben – Ghosts

    Quando parliamo del cantante e chitarrista sloveno Løben (Rihard Lobenwein) andiamo a inoltrarci in un territorio oscuro e decadente, di ...

    ALBUM: Country Feedback – ...
    “Season Premier” è il primo album solista di Country Feedback che oltre ad essere la track numero dieci dell’album ...
    I più visualizzati
    16 Aprile 2020

    L’Immortale
    A meno che non lo si prenda davvero come una maxi-puntata di “Gomorra”, un fallimento su tutti i fronti. Soprassendendo sull’inutilità, se non a fini commerciali, dell’ennesima resurrezione dell’Immortale (una parabola ...
    22 Aprile 2020

    Live Show: qualche (bel) concerto online per restare a casa più volentieri (in costante aggiornamento…)
    In questo momento storico nel quale è necessario ed indispensabile che ciascuno faccia la sua parte, oltre a tutti i live che molte band stanno facendo da casa (sono tanti e dobbiamo dire che sono una risorsa preziosissima: tra questi c’è ...
    6 Maggio 2020

    Album, concerti e Festival posticipati e/o annullati (lista in costante aggiornamento…)
    Tanti sono gli eventi live che sono stati cancellati a causa della difficile situazione sanitaria mondiale. Festival internazionali che sono stati annullati, concerti che vengono posticipati. Cercheremo di aggiornarvi sopratutto sul cambiamento delle ...
    22 Aprile 2020

    Fiona Apple – Fetch The Bolt Cutters
    Anni di silenzio e poi, così, in questo momento storico senza precedenti, Fiona Apple ci regala il nuovo album. Sto scrivendo mentre tutti, chi più chi meno, già gridano ad una specie di miracolo, di un capolavoro fuori da ogni possibile ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     