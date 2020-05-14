GLI EVERYTHING EVERYTHING ANNUNCIANO IL NUOVO ALBUM E SVELANO UN ALTRO SINGOLO

Dopo aver pubblicato il nuovo singolo “In Birdsong” il mese scorso, la band britannica Everything Everything ha annunciato un nuovo album, “Re-Animator”, che uscirà il 21 agosto via Infinity Industries. Insieme all’anuncio arriva anche il nuovo brano “Arch Enemy”, che ben si muove sulle coordinate tipiche della band.

Re-Animator tracklist:

01 Lost Powers

02 Big Climb

03 It Was a Monstering

04 Planets

05 Moonlight

06 Arch Enemy

07 Lord of the Trapdoor

08 Black Hyena

09 In Birdsong

10 The Actor

11 Violent Sun