GLI EVERYTHING EVERYTHING ANNUNCIANO IL NUOVO ALBUM E SVELANO UN ALTRO SINGOLO

Tags:
Dopo aver pubblicato il nuovo singolo “In Birdsong” il mese scorso, la band britannica Everything Everything ha annunciato un nuovo album, “Re-Animator”, che uscirà il 21 agosto via Infinity Industries. Insieme all’anuncio arriva anche il nuovo brano “Arch Enemy”, che ben si muove sulle coordinate tipiche della band.

Re-Animator tracklist:
01 Lost Powers
02 Big Climb
03 It Was a Monstering
04 Planets
05 Moonlight
06 Arch Enemy
07 Lord of the Trapdoor
08 Black Hyena
09 In Birdsong
10 The Actor
11 Violent Sun

