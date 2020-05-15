IL RARO “LIVEANDWELL.COM” DI DAVID BOWIE è ORA DISPONIBILE ANCHE SUI SERVIZI DI STREAMING

Nel 1999, chi era “seguace” di BowieNet e faceva la giusta sottoscrizione, si poteva portare a casa questo raro disco live. Ora eccolo fare la sua comparsa anche su Apple Music e Spotify.

Da notare che, rispetto alla prima edizione, ora ci sono anche un paio di brani in più, ovvero “Pallas Athena” and “V-2 Schneider”. Tutti i brani sono stati catturati nel “Earthling Tour” di Bowie del 1997.

Il disco live arriva giusto un mese dopo “ChangesNowBowie”, che riproponeva nove brani acustici registrati a New York nel 1996.

LiveAndWell.com Tracklist:

01. I’m Afraid Of Americans (New York, Radio City Music Hall, October 15, 1997)

02. The Hearts Filthy Lesson (Long Marston, Phoenix Festival, July 18, 1997)

03. I’m Deranged(Amsterdam, Paradiso, June 10, 1997)

04. Hallo Spaceboy (Rio de Janeiro, Metropolitan, November 2, 1997)

05. Telling Lies (Amsterdam, Paradiso, June 10, 1997)

06. The Motel (Amsterdam, Paradiso, June 10, 1997)

07. The Voyeur Of Utter Destruction (As Beauty) (Rio de Janeiro, Metropolitan, November 2, 1997)

08. Battle for Britain (The Letter) (New York, Radio City Music Hall, October 15, 1997)

09. Seven Years In Tibet (New York, Radio City Music HallYork, October 15, 1997)

10. Little Wonder (New York, Radio City Music HallYork, October 15, 1997)

11. Pallas Athena (Amsterdam, Paradiso, June 10, 1997)

12. V-2 Schneider (Amsterdam, Paradiso, June 10, 1997)