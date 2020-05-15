 

IL RARO “LIVEANDWELL.COM” DI DAVID BOWIE è ORA DISPONIBILE ANCHE SUI SERVIZI DI STREAMING

 
Tags:
di
15 Maggio 2020
 

Nel 1999, chi era “seguace” di BowieNet e faceva la giusta sottoscrizione, si poteva portare a casa questo raro disco live. Ora eccolo fare la sua comparsa anche su Apple Music e Spotify.

Da notare che, rispetto alla prima edizione, ora ci sono anche un paio di brani in più, ovvero “Pallas Athena” and “V-2 Schneider”. Tutti i brani sono stati catturati nel “Earthling Tour” di Bowie del 1997.

Il disco live arriva giusto un mese dopo “ChangesNowBowie”, che riproponeva nove brani acustici registrati a New York nel 1996.

LiveAndWell.com Tracklist:
01. I’m Afraid Of Americans (New York, Radio City Music Hall, October 15, 1997)
02. The Hearts Filthy Lesson (Long Marston, Phoenix Festival, July 18, 1997)
03. I’m Deranged(Amsterdam, Paradiso, June 10, 1997)
04. Hallo Spaceboy (Rio de Janeiro, Metropolitan, November 2, 1997)
05. Telling Lies (Amsterdam, Paradiso, June 10, 1997)
06. The Motel (Amsterdam, Paradiso, June 10, 1997)
07. The Voyeur Of Utter Destruction (As Beauty) (Rio de Janeiro, Metropolitan, November 2, 1997)
08. Battle for Britain (The Letter) (New York, Radio City Music Hall, October 15, 1997)
09. Seven Years In Tibet (New York, Radio City Music HallYork, October 15, 1997)
10. Little Wonder (New York, Radio City Music HallYork, October 15, 1997)
11. Pallas Athena (Amsterdam, Paradiso, June 10, 1997)
12. V-2 Schneider (Amsterdam, Paradiso, June 10, 1997)

    Articoli correlati

     
    Media Recenti

    Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) riattiva ...
    Dopo un silenzio durato circa 10 anni tornano in pista i Gayngs il progetto elettronico neo-soul guidato da Justin Vernon (Bon Iver). Qui ...

    Guarda il video di “Easy ...
    A tre anni di distanza dal loro primo album, “The Loved Ones”, i Flyte sono tornati in questi giorni con un nuovo singolo, ...

    Guarda il video di “Exist For ...
    Aurora ha pubblicato il suo nuovo singolo, “Exist For Love”, con il contributo di Isobel Waller-Bridge che ha curato gli ...

    Sono tornati i LANY: il loro nuovo ...
    Comincia con questa nuova “Good Guys” la marcia di avvicinamento al nuovo album dei LANY. La band di Los Angeles guidata da Paul ...

    Ascolta “Guys” la nuova ...
    I The 1975 continuano ad aggiungere carne al fuoco, anticipando con un nuovo brano quello che sarà il nuovo album “Notes On A ...
    I più visualizzati
    16 Aprile 2020

    L’Immortale
    A meno che non lo si prenda davvero come una maxi-puntata di “Gomorra”, un fallimento su tutti i fronti. Soprassendendo sull’inutilità, se non a fini commerciali, dell’ennesima resurrezione dell’Immortale (una parabola ...
    22 Aprile 2020

    Live Show: qualche (bel) concerto online per restare a casa più volentieri (in costante aggiornamento…)
    In questo momento storico nel quale è necessario ed indispensabile che ciascuno faccia la sua parte, oltre a tutti i live che molte band stanno facendo da casa (sono tanti e dobbiamo dire che sono una risorsa preziosissima: tra questi c’è ...
    15 Maggio 2020

    Album, concerti e Festival posticipati e/o annullati (lista in costante aggiornamento…)
    Tanti sono gli eventi live che sono stati cancellati a causa della difficile situazione sanitaria mondiale. Festival internazionali che sono stati annullati, concerti che vengono posticipati. Cercheremo di aggiornarvi sopratutto sul cambiamento delle ...
    22 Aprile 2020

    Fiona Apple – Fetch The Bolt Cutters
    Anni di silenzio e poi, così, in questo momento storico senza precedenti, Fiona Apple ci regala il nuovo album. Sto scrivendo mentre tutti, chi più chi meno, già gridano ad una specie di miracolo, di un capolavoro fuori da ogni possibile ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     