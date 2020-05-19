 

JAMES KRIVCHENIA DEI BIG THIEF ANNUNCIA UN ALBUM SOLISTA E CONDIVIDE TRE PEZZI

 
James Krivchenia, più noto come il batterista dei Big Thief, ha annunciato oggi il suo nuovo LP solista: il disco, che si chiama “A New Found Relaxation”, uscirà il prossimo 26 giugno – in vinile e cassetta – via House Arrest Distribution e arriva a distanza di due anni esatti dal precedente, “No Comment”.

Si tratta di un album ambient sperimentale, che il musicista statunitense ha scritto nella primavera dello scorso anno, mentre viveva a Embudo, New Mexico.

Krivchenia ha già condiviso tre brani, “Temptation Reduced”, “The Eternal Spectator” e “Touched By An Angel”, che potete ascoltare qui sotto.

“A New Found Relaxation” Tracklist:
1. Temptation Reduced
2. In My Own Image
3. Loveless But Not Joyless
4. The Eternal Spectator
5. Idiot Passion
6. Touched By An Angel
7. Fountains Of Youth
8. Unembarrassability
9. A Better Kind Of Wrongness
10. Legendary Liquids
11. Head 2 Toe
12. Now I Walk In Beauty

Photo Credit: Robbie Jeffers

