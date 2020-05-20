 

E’ IN ARRIVO UN DISCO POSTUMO DI JASON MOLINA

 
Tags:
di
20 Maggio 2020
 

Il prossimo 7 agosto la Secretly Canadian pubblicherà “Eight Gates” disco postumo di Jason Molina artista molto attivo anche con il progetto Songs: Ohia.

L’album raccoglie tracce registrate dal cantautore nel 2008 a Londra 5 anni prima la sua scomparsa (16 marzo 2013).

Qui ascolti il primo estratto “Shadow Answers the Wall”:

L’ultimo disco di Molina, “Autumn Bird Songs”, è uscito nel 2012. Nel 2017 è invece la biografia “Jason Molina: Riding With the Ghost” firmata da Erin Osmon.

“Eight Gates” tracklist:
01 Whisper Away
02 Shadow Answers the Wall
03 The Mission’s End
04 Old Worry
05 She Says
06 Fire on the Rail
07 Be Told the Truth
08 Thistle Blue
09 The Crossroad + The Emptiness

Credit Foto: Alterna2 http://www.alterna2.com / CC BY

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Julianna Barwick svela il suo nuovo ...
    Julianna Barwick annuncia “Healing Is a Miracle” nuovo disco in arrivo a circa 4 anni di distanza dal precedente ...

    Arca annuncia il nuovo disco ...
    Oggi Arca annuncia ufficialmente il nuovo album “KiCk i” in uscita in digitale il 26 giugno e in fisico (vinile/CD) il 17 luglio ...

    Guarda “Kubes”, il ...
    I Machinegum, la compagine di cui fa parte il batterista degli Strokes, Fabrizio Moretti, ha rilasciato il video di “Kubes”, ...

    Ascolta “Serpentine ...
    Matt Berninger, cantante dei National, svela oggi la title-track del suo debutto solista, atteso per il 2 ottobre 2020. “Serpentine ...

    David Lynch: il nuovo corto ...
    “Fire (Pozar)”, nuovo corto animato diretto e scritto da David Lynch, approderà online oggi mercoledì 20 maggio a partire ...
    I più visualizzati
    22 Aprile 2020

    Live Show: qualche (bel) concerto online per restare a casa più volentieri (in costante aggiornamento…)
    In questo momento storico nel quale è necessario ed indispensabile che ciascuno faccia la sua parte, oltre a tutti i live che molte band stanno facendo da casa (sono tanti e dobbiamo dire che sono una risorsa preziosissima: tra questi c’è ...
    15 Maggio 2020

    Album, concerti e Festival posticipati e/o annullati (lista in costante aggiornamento…)
    Tanti sono gli eventi live che sono stati cancellati a causa della difficile situazione sanitaria mondiale. Festival internazionali che sono stati annullati, concerti che vengono posticipati. Cercheremo di aggiornarvi sopratutto sul cambiamento delle ...
    22 Aprile 2020

    Fiona Apple – Fetch The Bolt Cutters
    Anni di silenzio e poi, così, in questo momento storico senza precedenti, Fiona Apple ci regala il nuovo album. Sto scrivendo mentre tutti, chi più chi meno, già gridano ad una specie di miracolo, di un capolavoro fuori da ogni possibile ...
    18 Maggio 2020

    18 maggio 1980: Ian Curtis, i Joy Division e l’inizio della nostra fine
    I Joy Division, nonostante la loro breve esistenza come band, sono un riferimento musicale fondamentale, soprattutto per il movimento dark e la no-wave. “Unknown Pleasures”, il primo album, fu pubblicato nel 1979, quando il punk era già ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     