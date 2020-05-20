E’ IN ARRIVO UN DISCO POSTUMO DI JASON MOLINA

Il prossimo 7 agosto la Secretly Canadian pubblicherà “Eight Gates” disco postumo di Jason Molina artista molto attivo anche con il progetto Songs: Ohia.

L’album raccoglie tracce registrate dal cantautore nel 2008 a Londra 5 anni prima la sua scomparsa (16 marzo 2013).

Qui ascolti il primo estratto “Shadow Answers the Wall”:

L’ultimo disco di Molina, “Autumn Bird Songs”, è uscito nel 2012. Nel 2017 è invece la biografia “Jason Molina: Riding With the Ghost” firmata da Erin Osmon.

“Eight Gates” tracklist:

01 Whisper Away

02 Shadow Answers the Wall

03 The Mission’s End

04 Old Worry

05 She Says

06 Fire on the Rail

07 Be Told the Truth

08 Thistle Blue

09 The Crossroad + The Emptiness

Credit Foto: Alterna2 http://www.alterna2.com / CC BY