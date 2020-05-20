E’ IN ARRIVO UN DISCO POSTUMO DI JASON MOLINA

Il prossimo 7 agosto la Secretly Canadian pubblicherà “Eight Gates” disco postumo di Jason Molina artista molto attivo anche con il progetto Songs: Ohia.
L’album raccoglie tracce registrate dal cantautore nel 2008 a Londra 5 anni prima la sua scomparsa (16 marzo 2013).
Qui ascolti il primo estratto “Shadow Answers the Wall”:
L’ultimo disco di Molina, “Autumn Bird Songs”, è uscito nel 2012. Nel 2017 è invece la biografia “Jason Molina: Riding With the Ghost” firmata da Erin Osmon.
“Eight Gates” tracklist:
01 Whisper Away
02 Shadow Answers the Wall
03 The Mission’s End
04 Old Worry
05 She Says
06 Fire on the Rail
07 Be Told the Truth
08 Thistle Blue
09 The Crossroad + The Emptiness
Credit Foto: Alterna2 http://www.alterna2.com / CC BY