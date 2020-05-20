 

YELLOW DAYS, PUBBLICA IL SINGOLO "LOVE IS EVERYWHERE" E ANNUNCIA IL NUOVO ALBUM

 
Il cantautore britannico George van den Broek, alias Yellow Days, ha annunciato il suo nuovo full-lenght, “A Day in a Yellow Beat”, in uscita il prossimo 7 agosto e che vede la collaborazione, tra gli altri, di Mac DeMarcoJohn Carroll Kirby e Nate Fox. L’annuncio è stato accompagnato dal nuovo singolo “Love is everywhere” il quale, insieme al precedente  “Treat You Right”, sarà presente nell’album.

Ascoltando i due singoli pubblicati, sembra che Yellow Days abbia abbandonato le tipiche note psichedeliche per tuffarsi in un sound più danzereccio. Staremo a vedere.

Tracklist:

1. Intro
2. Be Free
3. Let You Know
4. (The Outsider)
5. Who’s There?
6. Getting Closer
7. Come Groove Interlude
8. Keep Yourself Alive
9. Open Your Eyes
10. !
11. (Pot Party)
12. Keeps Me Satisfied
13. You
14. (What Goes Up Must Come Down)
15. The Curse
16. Let’s be Good to Each Other
17. Whatever You Wanna Do
18. Something Special Interlude
19. So Lost
20. I Don’t Mind
21. (Mature Love)
22. Treat You Right
23. Love Is Everywhere

