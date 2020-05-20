YELLOW DAYS, PUBBLICA IL SINGOLO “LOVE IS EVERYWHERE” E ANNUNCIA IL NUOVO ALBUM

Il cantautore britannico George van den Broek, alias Yellow Days, ha annunciato il suo nuovo full-lenght, “A Day in a Yellow Beat”, in uscita il prossimo 7 agosto e che vede la collaborazione, tra gli altri, di Mac DeMarco, John Carroll Kirby e Nate Fox. L’annuncio è stato accompagnato dal nuovo singolo “Love is everywhere” il quale, insieme al precedente “Treat You Right”, sarà presente nell’album.

Ascoltando i due singoli pubblicati, sembra che Yellow Days abbia abbandonato le tipiche note psichedeliche per tuffarsi in un sound più danzereccio. Staremo a vedere.

Tracklist:

1. Intro

2. Be Free

3. Let You Know

4. (The Outsider)

5. Who’s There?

6. Getting Closer

7. Come Groove Interlude

8. Keep Yourself Alive

9. Open Your Eyes

10. !

11. (Pot Party)

12. Keeps Me Satisfied

13. You

14. (What Goes Up Must Come Down)

15. The Curse

16. Let’s be Good to Each Other

17. Whatever You Wanna Do

18. Something Special Interlude

19. So Lost

20. I Don’t Mind

21. (Mature Love)

22. Treat You Right

23. Love Is Everywhere

Bruce from Sydney, Australia / CC BY